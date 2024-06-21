Fantastic Four's Galactus Actor Addresses MCU Future

The Fantastic Four's Galactus actor, Ralph Ineson addressed his MCU future beyond the debut movie. The Movie Dweeb chatted with the star about his long career and managed to talk about the Marvel Universe post-The Fantastic Four. Ineson says that he hopes to return, however, that's all depending on how the 2025 MCU blockbuster does. Galactus has been one of those Marvel characters that fans have been hankering for since Marvel Studios purchased Fox ages ago. Now, Ineson joins a cast of Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bacharch in bringing Marvel's First Family to the big screen. Will he be joining that ensemble in the MCU afterward? Well, we all certainly hope so.

"I'm just happy to be a part of this absolutely insane, huge world. It's Galactus man," he shared before pointing out that he's been sworn to secrecy by the Marvel snipers and the like. "There's a lot to be excited about…" On the topic of playing Galactus long-term for the MCU, Ineson said, "Yeah, that would mean the films are successful. That's a good outcome for everybody involved, but obviously for me." So, we'll have to see if this version of The Devourer of Worlds makes his way to other Marvel projects in the future.

Possible Worries For The Fantastic Four?

(Photo: The Devourer of Worlds is coming. - Marvel Entertainment )

Despite the fan excitement for this movie, there is some slight risk with The Fantastic Four. Previous attempts to bring Mister Fantastic, The Invisible Woman, The Human Torch and The Thing to the silver screen have yielded mixed results. This did not deter Ineson and it also didn't scare away Paul Walter Hauser. No one knows who the comedian is playing in the MCU feature yet. That hasn't stopped the fans from speculating. However, we'll learn more about the mystery role as we get closer to the movie.

Not too long ago, The Hollywood Reporter asked Hauser about any nerves he might be feeling before joining the MCU in general. Especially, on a project like this where there's so much riding on its success. While he teased that the character he's playing is "very distinct," the actor also mused that those previous films do linger in your head while you're contemplating taking on a blockbuster like this.

"Don't think that didn't weigh in as I was deciding whether or not to take the job," Hauser explained. "That movie has not fully been nailed just yet ... But I really do think the combination of the screenplay, and the department heads that are working on the film, and that classy cast of really exciting actors – some of them known for a long time, and some of them having a moment right now – [make me feel that] this movie is special, and it was something I wanted to be a part of."

