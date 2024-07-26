SDCC 2024: Marvel Teases Fantastic Four and Galactus With Stunning Drone Show Ahead of Comic-Con Panel

Marvel Studios lit up the San Diego night sky with a drone show featuring the Fantastic Four and Galactus. A panel dedicated to Deadpool & Wolverine closed out the first night of San Diego Comic-Con, where a special movie screening was held. Afterward, Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige instructed the Hall H audience to pay attention to the sky above Petco Park, where a special drone show teased the Marvel Studios Hall H panel Saturday night. While nothing has been confirmed, it’s highly likely that fans will get to meet the cast of 2025’s The Fantastic Four.

Marvel’s social media accounts shared a video of several drones forming the head of Galactus, who will be played by Ralph Ineson in The Fantastic Four. Galactus’ head slowly rises up over Petco Park as ominous music plays in the background. This is a comics-accurate look at Galactus, which is drastically different from the giant purple stormcloud that appeared in 2007’s Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer. After the Galactus tease, the drones separate and reform to create the Fantastic Four logo. The logo is highlighted similarly to Johnny Storm / The Human Torch making it in the promotional material.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel’s Fantastic Four cast reunites in new cast photo

Before SDCC got underway, the cast of The Fantastic Four got together to take a photo for fans. Pedro Pascal, who will appear as Reed Richards in the long-awaited MCU debut of Marvel’s First Family, released a pair of photos on social media, giving fans a first look at the quartet of main stars together for the first time (and director Matt Shakman in prep mode). Calling the photo “our first mission,” Pascal shared a photo of himself with co-stars Vanessa Kirby (Sue Storm / Invisible Woman), Joseph Quinn (Johnny Storm / Human Torch), and Ebon Moss-Bachrach (Ben Grimm / The Thing).

Principal photography is set to begin on the movie this week, and it’s expected to release on July 25, 2025 — just two weeks after James Gunn’s Superman hits theaters.

Fans will want to stay tuned to Saturday night’s Marvel Studios panel at SDCC to find out all the latest news and announcements. Along with the expected appearance of The Fantastic Four cast, there could be new looks at other films next year like Captain America: Brave New World, and Thunderbolts*.