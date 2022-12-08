Shazam! Fury of the Gods to Get DC Variant Covers

We're just a few months away from the premiere of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, the newest film in DC Studios' ever-expanding tapestry. The film is poised to take an upbeat and wild approach to the mythos of the Shazam! family — and it looks like DC is paying tribute to that in an epic way. On Thursday, DC officially announced a series of variant covers inspired by Fury of the Gods, which will be gracing several of the publisher's titles in March of 2023. These covers, which were hinted at with last week's Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods announcement, showcase the characters and costumes from Fury of the Gods, as rendered by different artists. You can check out the full list of covers below.

Adventures of Superman: Jon Kent #1 (3/7/23) – Lee Weeks

The Flash #794 (3/7/23) – Jerry Ordway and Alex Sinclair

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #13 (3/21/23) – Jesus Marino and Adriano Lucas

Wonder Woman #797 (3/21/23) – Pop Mhan

Action Comics #1053 (3/28/23) – Lucio Parrillo

Detective Comics #1070 (3/28/23) – Travis Moore

These covers will be arriving alongside Shazam! Fury of the Gods Special: Shazamily Matters #1, an official 96-page giant tie-in comic that will partially feature stories written by the saga's cast and screenwriter. The writers on Shazamily Matters include Zachary Levi (Shazam), Grace Caroline Currey (Mary / superhero Mary), Ross Butler (superhero Eugene), D.J. Cotrona (superhero Pedro), Adam Brody (superhero Freddy), Faithe Herman (Darla), screenwriter Henry Gayden, as well as Colleen Doran, Josh Trujillo, Tim Seeley, and more. The art for the special will be provided by Freddie E. Williams II and Andrew Drilon, with a number of variant covers available as well.

You can check out some of the Shazam!-themed covers below.