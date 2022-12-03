Wonder Woman and Shazam! to Join Forces in New DC Miniseries

Two of DC's most beloved superheroes are joining forces for an epic battle. On Friday, DC announced the first details surrounding Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods, a four-issue bi-weekly miniseries that is set to launch in March. The miniseries, which is written by G. Willow Wilson with art by Cian Tormey, will surround Wonder Woman and the Shazam! family in a fight against the gods of the DC Universe. The storyline of Revenge of the Gods will also stretch into Wonder Woman #797 and #798, with those issues featuring Mary Marvel backups from Josie Campbell and Caitlin Yarsky.

Revenge of the Gods will be the next chapter of Lazarus Planet, the upcoming DC event that was initially expected to only span January and February, and which is part of the larger yearlong storytelling initiative, Dawn of DC. Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods takes place immediately after the events of Lazarus Planet. The gods of the Multiverse have decided to take down the heroes they once called champions and the world they've sworn to protect. For years the gods sat idle atop their mountains as their legends faded into obscurity along with their bodies. Now is their time to remind the selfish mortals of their existence and take back the world with something more powerful than belief...fear. Only the brave heroes Wonder Woman and Shazam stand in their way, but will their combined powers be enough?

"I'm excited for readers to see what we've been cooking up – old favorite characters, new favorite characters, and team-ups you've never seen before are all coming your way," Wilson said in a statement. "Diana will be tested in ways she's never been tested before, and find new allies in unexpected places. There are some twists and reveals that I guarantee will have you jumping out of your chair."

"I am incredibly excited to get to work with G. Willow Wilson. I have been a fan of her work for years now and I couldn't have chosen a more exciting book to work together on than Lazarus Planet: Revenge of the Gods," Tormey echoed. "The story is going to feature things that I've never even thought about drawing before, so I hope everyone is ready for what we have planned!"

Keep scrolling to check out the solicitations and covers for Revenge of the Gods