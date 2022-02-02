Skybound Xpo: Creatorfest 2022 Lineup Revealed

The 2022 lineup for Skybound’s daylong virtual event, Skybound Xpo: Creatorfest, has been unveiled. The purpose of the event is to bring a spotlight to diverse creators from several industries, such as audio and animation. Skybound will stream the digital pop culture event on its YouTube channel Friday, February 18th with Karama Horne and Malik Forte sharing hosting duties. The company is also teaming with Audible for an audio drama series, with Skybound’s animation, comics, merch, and digital programming also being showcased.

Impact Winter is the title of Skybound’s upcoming post-apocalyptic vampire thriller with Audible. Other programming for Skybound Xpo: Creatorfest includes a Black Cinema edition of Movie Trivia Schmoedown; a brand-new installment of ATTACK! with Attack Peter featuring his new GODZILLA MUSEUM statue; a new episode of Comics Vault Live with exclusive new variant drops; and panels on the current state of the animation industry and creating comics in the vein of Skybound 101.

Registration for Skybound Xpo: Creatorfest is taking place over at the Skybound Entertainment Facebook page, and previous editions of the digital event can be viewed here.

Below is the full programming lineup, which begins at 10 a.m. PT.

Comics Vault Live with Shawn Kirkman

Shawn “Big Clutch” Kirkham is back with another episode of Comics Vault Live, where he debuts exclusive CGC graded variants, including The Walking Dead, Stray Dogs and more.

ATTACK! With Attack Peter

Monster artist and printmaker Attack Peter (Peter Santa Maria) hosts a segment with a special guest artist and grants an exclusive look at his latest print, limited-edition merch, and the very special pre-order of a limited-availability GODZILLA MUSEUM statue, featuring Peter’s linocut print work expanded into three radical dimensions.

Skybound 101: Creating Comics

Find out what it takes to score your dream gig with some of the best creators around right now! From their own journeys to personal advice, this is a panel for anyone that wants a career in comics or just loves comics and wants to learn more.

The State of Animation

Top talent across the animation industry discusses the recent boom in animation projects and gives insights into their careers and inspirations.

IMPACT WINTER: Podcasts Evolved

Creator Travis Beacham (the mind behind Pacific Rim and Carnival Row) and the cast of our post-apocalyptic vampire thriller join the Xpo to talk about your next obsession coming from Audible and Skybound.

Black Cinema Trivia Schmoedown

A clash between FOUR trivia titans goes down in another Black Cinema Schmoedown. Watch as Jeannine the Machine fights to keep her title as she faces the current Singles-Champion and two other fierce opponents trying to win the crown.