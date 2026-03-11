Smallville Favorite Star Confirms Comic Book Debut With Surprising New Series

As comic book television shows go, Smallville may just be the most popular. The coming-of-age teen drama debuted on The WB in 2001 and would ultimately run for 10 seasons, telling the story of a young Clark Kent growing up with superpowers in Smallville, Kansas long before he became Superman. In addition to Tom Welling as Clark, the series also starred Kristin Kreuk as fan-favorite girl next door Lana Lang. But while Smallville ended 15 years ago, Kreuk is headed back to the world of comics once again — except this time, she’s writing them.

Coming to shops on July 29th from Titan Comics is Black Star, an all-new gothic horror comic series. The five-issue series is written by Kreuk along with actor Peter Mooney and screenwriter Eric Putzer. Joe Bocardo (Nightwalkers, The Hexiles) will be providing art. The series, which is described as The Revenant meets Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part I, is set in the early 19th century fur trade and will follow Dashiell Carlyle who discovers that he has magical abilities and he’s not alone. Dashiell finds himself thrust into a secret order that aims to use their magic for a new and better world, but as he soon discovers, that utopia may have a horrific cost.

Black Star Will Be Worlds Away From Smallville (And Inspired By Canadian Lore)

Just from the description, it’s clear that Black Star will be very different from Smallville or anything superhero-related, but that may not come as a major surprise to Kreuk’s fans. Kreuk’s acting career has taken her away from the world of capes and cowls over the years, including a lead role on The CW’s Beauty & the Beast as well as CBC’s legal drama Burden of Truth, the latter of which co-starred Mooney. It’s working on Burden of Truth that inspired Black Star.

“Black Star was born while Peter, Eric, and I were filming Burden of Truth in Winnipeg,” Kreuk said. “We were inspired by the city’s lore and, because we worked so well together, began spending our spare time on set (and then for years afterwards) developing our own take on the history and magic we imagined pulsing beneath its surface, shaping the rhythms of the city and the battles raging just beyond our view.”

Will There Be a Smallville Reboot?

While Smallville fans will be excited for her return the general return to the world of comics with Black Star, there is always that looming question of whether there will be a Smallville reboot, but it unfortunately doesn’t look like we’ll be getting that anytime soon. Last summer, Michael Rosenbaum, who played Lex Luthor in the series, and Welling, commented on Rosenbaum’s Inside of You Podcast that the idea of another episode or movie for Smallville was something that “probably will never happen”. Plans for an animated sequel series have also, unfortunately, never quite gotten off of the ground.

Black Star goes on sale from Titan Comics on June 26th.

