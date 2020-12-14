Something Is Killing The Children: A Gruesome Battle Begins in New Preview (Exclusive)

Erica Slaughter has attempted to keep the people and the children of Archer's Peak safe from the monsters that surround it, and while at first glance it seems the House of Slaughter is here to help in the new preview for Something Is Killing the Children #13, nothing they do comes without a price, something Erica knows all too well. Something Is Killing The Children #13 is written by James Tynion IV, drawn by artist Werther Dell'Edera, colored by Miquel Muerto, and lettered by AndWorld Design, and you can get your exclusive first look at the action-packed next issue starting on the next slide.

As you can see, the House of Slaughter is especially good at what they do, though the creatures are still incredibly deadly, and they are only able to take one of them down after losing one of their own, creating a distraction, and utilizing amazing teamwork.

The gambit works, though this is just one of the creatures, so they'll need to pull out all of their tricks to survive this encounter and clear out the rest of the horde. You can check out the official description for Something Is Killing The Children #13 below.

"The monsters in Archer’s Peak have surrounded the school where Tommy and the townsfolk make their last stand. Even if the House of Slaughter can save them, will the price of their help be too high?"

Something Is Killing The Children #13 features a main cover by Dell'Edera and Muerto and a variant cover by artist Frany (DIE), and you can check out both covers and new interior pages on the next slide.

Something Is Killing The Children #13 hits comic stores on December 23rd, and will also be available on ComiXology and other digital platforms.

