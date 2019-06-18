BOOM! Announces New James Tynion IV Series Something Is Killing The Children with Artist Werther Dell’Edera

Writer James Tynion IV (Detective Comics) and artist Werther Dell’Edera (Loveless) are teaming up with BOOM! Studios for a thrilling new series, and we’ve got your exclusive first look! The new five-issue limited series is titled Something Is Killing The Children, and centers around one town that has been shaken to its core thanks to a series of grisly murders. Things become even more chaotic after a stranger named Erica Slaughter arrives, who says she can fix the town’s problem and seems to have special abilities, but she’ll also tear the curtain down on the town’s closely held secrets in the process.

“SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN is a project that has been living in my head for a long, long time. It’s shifted and changed in different ways at different moments, but ultimately I think this was the form it was always MEANT to take. There are horrifying things in the world that are only really visible to the young—unique societal pressures and terrors, monsters, unshaped creatures of fear and horror that prey on children—and much as we try to protect them, we fail, over and over again,” said writer, James Tynion IV. “This is a very grounded human story about very grounded human fears that take a more literal, horrifying shape. And then there’s Erica Slaughter. She kills the monsters the other adults can’t see. I am very excited for all of you to enter the world Werther and I have created, so you can meet her.”

“I was very excited when BOOM! Studios got in touch with me regarding this project with James Tynion IV. This is my first creator-owned project, and everything so far has been amazing.” said artist, Werther Dell’Edera. “To draw a character like Erica Slaughter has been an absolute pleasure.”

“In a sleepy town in the heart of America, children have started to die in horrific ways. The local police are mystified by the brutal murders, and frantic to catch the killer. But they refuse to believe reports of impossible creatures that lurk in the shadows snatching children and tearing them to pieces, especially since the only people who claim to have seen these so-called monsters are other children. Enter Erica Slaughter, a mysterious stranger who rides into town and claims she can solve their “monster” problem. But can the townspeople trust this dangerous outsider with their children’s lives? And more importantly, can the children trust this strange adult with their secrets?”

“SOMETHING IS KILLING THE CHILDREN takes a deep dive into humanity’s darkest moments and primal fears, while introducing us to an intriguing new breed of monster hunter,” said Eric Harburn, Senior Editor, BOOM! Studios. “This series is unlike anything else on the shelves — an atmospheric, subversive, and mature exploration of trauma that is a bold next step for both James and Werther.”

James Tynion IV is a comic book writer, best known for his work on the Batman franchise for DC Comics. His comics career began with co-writing the back-up stories on Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo’s character-defining run on Batman, which would lead to him making his own name on a number of Bat-centric series.

This work would culminate in James serving as the showrunner of two consecutive weekly comic series, Batman Eternal and Batman & Robin Eternal, followed by writing the massive crossover project Batman / Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and subsequently taking the reins of one of DC’s crown jewels, Detective Comics.

In addition to the 2017 GLAAD Media Award-winning series The Woods with Michael Dialynas, James has also penned the critical successes Memetic, Cognetic, and Eugenic with Eryk Donovan, The Backstagers with Rian Sygh, and Ufology with Noah J. Yuenkel and Matthew Fox. An alumni of Sarah Lawrence College, Tynion now lives and works in New York, NY.

Werther Dell’Edera is an Italian artist, born in the south of Italy. He has worked for the biggest publishers in both Italy and the U.S., with his works ranging from Loveless with Vertigo to the graphic novel Spider-man: Family Business with Marvel Entertainment. He has also worked for publishers such as Image Comics, IDW, Dynamite, and Dark Horse. In Italy, he has drawn

Sergio Bonelli’s Dylan Dog and The Crow: Memento Mori, from IDW and Edizioni BD, for which he has won awards for Best Cover Artist, Best Series, and Best Artist.