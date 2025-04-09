Amazing Spider-Man Just Brought Back Peter Parker’s Biggest Failure

Amazing Spider-Man #1 has hit the stands, and it’s a definite improvement over the last run on the book. Amazing Spider-Man is a tough sell for a lot of fans, and a new era of the flagship Spider-Man title is exactly what fans have been wanting for a long time, but even this new era starts with a nod to the past — in the best way possible. The issue kicks off with Peter Parker out looking for a job, and presents several interviews right off the bat to show readers the rotten Parker luck. The first interview in particular takes readers back to one of Spider-Man’s greatest failures — Parker Industries. The interviewer brought up this massive failure as a reason why he shouldn’t give Peter a job, and then reveals the biggest reasons why he’s still mad about Parker Industries — he lost a ton of money when it went out of business.

Parker Industries comes from one of the most interesting — and beloved — post-“One More Day” Spider-Man stories. Spider-Man was enmeshed in a scheme by Doctor Octopus, one that would lead to Peter’s death and Ock taking over the body of Spider-Man. This led to the Superior Spider-Man era, when the Ock possessed Peter Parker decided to use his new body to advantage, creating the company Parker Industries and making Peter Parker wealthy. Of course, this wasn’t to last, but it’s a very interesting time in Spider-Man history.

Parker Industries Made Peter Parker a Tony Stark-Level Tech Maven

So, it all began when Ock as Peter was fired from Horizon Labs. Ock was always a working scientist beyond being a villain, and figured that he could use the body of Peter Parker in a way he could never use his own. See, Peter Parker wasn’t a well-known villain, which gave Ock the chance to use his ambition and intelligence to create Parker Industries. Parker Industries made a splash right away, with Ock acquiring the Baxter Building, the original home of the Fantastic Four, as its headquarters. Thousands were employed by the tech company, who worked in the aerospace, defense, security, and advanced tech industries. Ock ran the company well until he decided to give Peter his body back. Peter Parker returned to life as a millionaire tech mogul, finally meeting the potential he had always had the potential for.

Peter immediately announced that Parker Industries was going to work on the capture of Electro in order to cure and de-power him, as well as building an all-new supervillain prison. Parker Industries was able to capture Electro, giving them an early win. Parker Industries chugged on, with a main investor in the business being J. Jonah Jameson Sr. Parker Industries entered into competition with Alchemax, the company that would create Spider-Man 2099 in the far future, but soon things would go pear-shaped. The business had another secret benefactor, as Doc Ock, his consciousness in control of Peter’s robot assistant the Living Brain, would hack into various market computers and manipulate them in order to ensure Parker Industries’ success. Ock would eventually retake control of Parker Industries during the Hydra takeover of Secret Empire. The Baxter Building was imprisoned in the Darkforce dome that covered NYC, and Peter was outside, and he decided to destroy his business. Peter had the employees destroy their computer systems, unleashing a worm that would eat all of its data. Parker Industries ended, with the Beyond Corporation buying up what was left for pennies on the dollar.

Parker Industries Will Always Be A Dark Spot in Peter Parker’s Life

Peter Parker has long been one of the smartest scientists in the Marvel Universe, but he never really used his skills for anything but his own Spider-Man equipment. Doc Ock went out of his way to prove that he was better than Peter Parker in every way, and Parker Industries was his biggest shot in that war. Parker Industries quickly became one of the most powerful companies in the US, and Peter Parker’s return gave fans hope that maybe Spider-Man would finally get a break. The failure of Parker Industries was somewhat inevitable, though, burned to the ground by the man whose name was on the building.

Parker Industries will always be a dark spot on Spider-Man’s life. Its failure hurt Peter Parker a lot, and it’s still affecting him as seen in The Amazing Spider-Man #1. Luckily, Peter does get a job later in the issue, but bringing back Parker Industries was the perfect way to kick off the first page of TASM #1 with a great joke and reminder of the character’s past.

The Amazing Spider-Man #1 is on sale now.