Spawn 300: First Look at Todd McFarlane-Greg Capullo Team Up

Greg Capullo makes his return to Spawn for the series’s milestone issue #300. Spawn creator Todd McFarlane will be adding his touch to Capullo’s work, inking over Capullo’s pencils. ComicBook.com has a first look at this big Spawn team-up. Capullo drew Spawn for years, beginning with Spawn #16 in 1993 and culminating his run with Spawn #100. He’ll be one of several all-star guest artists contributed to the 300th issue of McFarlane’s long-running Image Comics series.

Other artists working on the anniversary issue include regular Spawn artist Jason Shawn Alexander, J. Scott Campbell (Danger Girl, Spider-Man), and Jerome Opeña (Uncanny X-Force, Seven to Eternity), as well as writer Scott Snyder (Batman, Metal, Wytches). In an interview with ComicBook.com, McFarlane explained his vision for Spawn #300 and how he got Capullo and the other top comics talents on board.

“I didn’t want it to be what I saw with Detective [Comics] #1000, where you have 60 covers and everyone comes on, and they do a pretty picture and they’re out,” McFarlane said..”I probably could’ve got 60 people to do 60 covers. ‘Cause you just say, ‘Hey you want to do an anniversary issue?’ It’s good for resale value if nothing else.’ But I just went, “Eh I need to do more than that.” So I go, ‘Okay, I know Jason, he’ll do some inside and outside,’ so he was a given. Then I went, ‘Who were some of the others?’ I’ve always been an admirer of Jeffrey Scott Campbell. But when I talked to him … He would turn out a cool cover. I knew that would be easy. That would be a given, at least in my brain. But I then had to say, ‘Come on. I think what would be really cool, not that I announced that Jeffrey Scott Campbell is doing cover, which should be enough excitement but that you’re drawing Spawn for the first time. Even if its just one page, two pages, come on.’

“So I always started everyone with one or two and then I started upping the ante. So a little bit of frog in the frying pan. I go, ‘Come on!’ I go, ‘The bigger story isn’t that you’re drawing us a cover of Spawn for the first time, the bigger is that you’re just drawing Spawn for the first time.’ I’d go, ‘I think that’s cool. Come On!’ And it will allow me to have more pages for you, so that whatever characters you want to draw, that you’re going to be able to get in the cover. I can put them into your little story. Come on, come on, come on! Let little Scotty Campbell, who used to collect comic books, let that kid come to the forefront and do it for him, right? Do it because … I want to put a book together that, you and I, when we were collectors would go, ‘Oh my gosh, oh my gosh! This is cool! John Byrne came back to X-men and Terry Austin is gonna ink it. Oh my gosh!’ So, come on, join on board. And that was sort of the pitch that I gave to Greg too. Greg for a different reason ’cause he obviously already laid down his licks. But to me it’s just a cool fun factor that the boy band is getting back together for one last tour.”

Are you excited about Spawn #300? Let us know in the comments. Spawn #300 goes on sale August 29th.