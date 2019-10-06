Spawn Creator Todd McFarlane Documentary Trailer Released

Spawn #301 is fast approaching and the 300th issue gave fans a lot to look forward to in the coming months. Now, a documentary is being released to commemorate the release of the milestone issue. SYFY will be airing the film later this year on its channel and its digital platforms. It promises to give readers an in-depth look at the creator and his run on the title that has led to this point.

Legendary artist, writer, and Image Comics founder Todd McFarlane will become the only American comic book creator to reach 301 continuously-published, creator-owned comics. Dave Sim’s Cerebus was the previous record holder, and now Spawn steps up to occupy that space. McFarlane likened his achievement to a famous baseball record, citing Cal Ripken’s 1995 game in which he set the new mark for most consecutive games played.

SYFY Wire’s Premium Docs describes the Todd McFarlane: A Documentary like this:

The upcoming documentary about the life and career of Todd McFarlane, comic book creator and entrepreneur, best known for his work as the artist on The Amazing Spider-Man and as the writer and artist on the horror-fantasy series Spawn. This documentary will air on SYFY’s on-air and online platforms later this year.

SYFY leveraged its ongoing partnership with content creation platform Tongal to develop this by the fans, for the fans documentary celebrating Todd’s legacy and capturing his unmistakable aesthetic and personality.

The announcement comes off the heels of his Guinness World Record for Spawn’s 301st issue of Spawn.

Directed by Tongal Creator, David Oster, the film features interviews from Joe Quesada at Marvel, Jim Lee at DC, Greg Capullo, artist for DC’s Batman and Robert Kirkman, creator of Walking Dead.

Costume change on display in the latest issue had fans scratching their heads. But, this is just a further exploration of the character according to McFarlane. He says that there will be a lot of costumes in the upcoming issues, kind of like Iron Man. He also talked about centering the story around the individuals as the “man makes the suit rather than the suit making the man.”

There are even more developments coming this way after #300. The creator spoke to Comicbook.com about costume changes, a possible Spawn-Verse, and the idea of branching out to television. None of that even includes the Spawn film in the works. So many books is a serious accomplishment, but McFarlane is not dwelling on this milestone too long. He is ready to get back to work and push the franchise forward.

