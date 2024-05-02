Fan-Favorite Spawn Character Spawny Returns in Spawn Kills Every Spawn

The Spawn Universe is getting in on some multiverse shenanigans, thanks to the fan-favorite Baby-Spawn known as Spawny. Following in the footsteps of Dogpool and other loveable miniaturized characters, Spawny has a pretty high opinion of himself. Spawny sees himself as the most popular Hellspawn in the Spawn Universe, but there's some stiff competition for the top spot. This all comes crumbling down when Spawny attends a Spawn-filled convention and meets his counterparts, who all rank higher than him in the popularity contest. Instead of a typical geek convention filled with meet-and-greets and exciting announcements, Spawn-Con turns into a bloody affair in Spawn Kills Every Spawn.

Written by John Layman (Chew) and illustrated by Rob "Sketchcraft" Duenas, with colors by Robert Nugent, Spawn Kills Every Spawn features Spawny attending Spawn-Con, learning he's the least-liked among the group, and decides the only way to beat the competition is to KILL THEM ALL. Image Comics and Todd McFarlane Productions tout Spawn Kills Every Spawn as the perfect story for life-long Spawn fans, as well as new readers.

"From the very outset of our first miniseries starring our adorable little maniac, fans have been bugging me to bring him back once again for another series of mayhem," said Todd McFarlane, creator of Spawn and President at Image Comics. "This time around, the wonderful art by Rob puts so much detail into the pages, I think readers will be going back through each book to find all the visual Easter Eggs he has planted within the story. And Jon Layman has brought his own sense of absurd cuteness to this story so that you are both shocked and smiling at what is unfolding in front of you. The overwhelming support for this tiny, little character has been quite surprising to me."

What is Spawn Kills Every Spawn about?

In Spawn Kills Every Spawn, the character baby of 'Spawny' attends Spawn-Con, a convention filled with various Spawns from across the Spawn Universe. Unfortunately for Spawny, he discovers that he's not even close to being the most popular Hellspawn. Instead, he's the least liked among that group. To battle his identity crisis, Spawny decides to take drastic action: KILL THEM ALL! What follows is a darkly comedic, action-packed adventure that explores the insanity of a convention full of Hellspawn, and the lengths one very sensitive Spawn will go to in his quest to gain fame and recognition.

Spawn Kills Every Spawn #1 goes on sale Wednesday, July 24th. You can check out its preview pages below.