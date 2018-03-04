There is no character in superhero comics with a more diverse and well-articulated supporting cast of characters than Peter Parker. From his very first appearance in Amazing Fantasy #15 to the more recent, mammoth run of Dan Slott, Spider-Man has always kept a fascinating assortment of individuals around him in his civilian life. They each have their own personalities, motives, and desires that often make them as interesting as the hero himself.

This supporting cast has been regularly celebrated in the pages of Peter Parker, The Spectacular Spider-Man, which recently reached a milestone issue 300. In celebration of the anniversary issue, we’re taking a look at the 10 greatest supporting cast members in Spider-Man today. We’re also excluding any regular villains from the list (sorry Osborne family) in order to focus on the everyday people who make Peter Parker great. With that said, here are the 10 greatest supporting Spider-Man characters ever.

J. Jonah Jameson

Created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee

First Appearance: The Amazing Spider-Man #1

You have to start with the best, and there are few better characters at Marvel Comics than J. Jonah Jameson, supporting or otherwise. Jameson has been able to fill the roles of hero, anti-hero, and villain without ever gaining superpowers. He’s a complex individual that remains sympathetic even when making terrible mistakes. Whether he’s running the Daily Bugle, funding new villains, or running for Mayor, JJJ is a constant source of entertainment and drama. There’s simply no better supporting character in all of superhero comics.

Mary Jane Watson

Created by Stan Lee, John Romita Sr., and Steve Ditko

First Appearance: The Amazing Spider-Man #25 (partial) and The Amazing Spider-Man #42 (full)

It would undervalue Mary Jane to call her Spider-Man’s greatest love interest. MJ is a great part of Spider-Man comics whether or not there’s any romantic tension. She has been one of Spidey’s best friends and most reliable allies throughout his career, and has never sacrificed her own personality and desires along the way. As a model or CEO, Mary Jane shows she’s just as competent as her former husband and a true force to be reckoned with.

Aunt May

Created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee

First Appearance: Amazing Fantasy #15

Aunt May began her story primarily as a burden or source of tension in Peter Parker’s life. While she has always loved and doted on her nephew, many early stories focused on how sickly she was and how she prevented Peter from achieving his own goals. Aunt May has come a long way since those days though, and is now a self-empowered go-getter. She has moved on to new relationships and careers. While she still cares a lot about her adopted son Peter, May is a great character in her own right now.

Flash Thompson

Created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee

First Appearance: Amazing Fantasy #15

Flash Thompson is another great example of a supporting character who has come a long way from his first appearance. Flash started life as a two-dimensional bully, but has grown in many surprising directions. First as the president of Spider-Man’s fan club, then as a soldier, Flash revealed a deep dedication to heroism and justice. Even after being wounded in battle, Flash has overcome struggles with disability and addiction to assert himself in a world with superpowers. He has become a hero himself, with or without a symbiote.

Joe “Robbie” Robertson

Created by Stan Lee and John Romita Sr.

First Appearance: The Amazing Spider-Man #51

Since his introduction, Robbie Robertson has helped to balance the newsroom at the Daily Bugle. For all of Jameson’s passions and urges, Robertson remains to keep the focus on the facts and good reporting. His responsibility and dedication to his career have made the Bugle a great paper and set a high standard for the reporters that work for him. Robertson is a role model for Peter and every other young person in Amazing Spider-Man, and for good reason.

Ben Urich

Created by Frank Miller, Gene Colan, Roger McKenzie

First Appearance: Daredevil #153

Ben Urich began life in the stories of Daredevil, where he remains a regular member of the cast, but he soon migrated to Spider-Man as well. He’s the icon of a dedicated reporter, stuck to the street and working even against his own best interests. There’s no man at the Daily Bugle more dedicated to finding the truth than Urich, which makes for great stories and some very interesting relationships with his superpowered colleagues.

Betty Brant

Created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee

First Appearance: The Amazing Spider-Man #4

If Urich is the most dedicated man reporting at the Bugle, then Betty Brant is the most dedicated woman. She began her story as a secretary for JJJ and love interest for Peter, but soon grew beyond those roles to become a character not defined by the men surrounding her. Brant has become an intrepid reporter, uncovering enormous scandals and overcoming tremendous hardship. Her story is often tragic, but Betty Brant is still standing as one of Peter Parker’s best friends and New York City’s greatest citizens.

Anna Maria Marconi

Created by Dan Slott and Giuseppe Camuncoli

First Appearance: The Superior Spider-Man #5

Marconi is another woman who was introduced as a love interest (for Doctor Octopus in Peter Parker’s body), but who has evolved into being a key friend and ally of Spider-Man. She has been defined by always having a clear sense of her surroundings, never getting caught up in the drama of Pete’s world. As both a scientist and leader at Parker Industries, Marconi has distinguished herself as an immensely competent and reliable individual. It’s no wonder that she has remained an invaluable person in the adventures of Spider-Man.

Max Modell

Created by Dan Slott and Humberto Ramos

First Appearance: The Amazing Spider-Man #648

Max Modell is the founder of Horizon Labs and a scientific mentor to Peter Parker. He has introduced a wide cast of other scientists into the world of Spider-Man and led them all to some incredible adventures along the way. Modell’s patience and resilience has helped him to stick around even as Spidey’s adventures have brought disaster down upon him. For readers and the titular hero alike, Modell is a great role model.

Uncle Ben

Created by Steve Ditko and Stan Lee

First Appearance: Amazing Fantasy #15

Despite dying in the very first appearance of Spider-Man, there is perhaps no more important supporting character in Peter Parker’s history than Benjamin Parker. It is his life and lessons that created Spider-Man more than any radioactive arachnid bite. Uncle Ben’s presence remains constant in the series as his wisdom guides Peter to remain a hero and do the right thing whether or not he’s wearing a mask. Gone, but not forgotten, Uncle Ben is a character who is ever-present in every iteration of Spider-Man, even if you can’t see him.