3 PS1 Games Now Available for Free

Three different classic PS1 games are now available for free, or at least three remasters of three classic PS1 games are free. The PS1 era doesn’t often get its flowers compared to the PS2 era. The PS2 was not only more popular, but games from this era generally hold up better. In fact, many 3D PS1 games don’t hold up very well at all, hence the need for remasters and remakes. To this end, an iconic PS1 trilogy was remastered back in 2024, and this remastered collection is now free.

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The new free offer does not come the way of the PlayStation Store, but via Epic Games Store. Right now, until May 28, anyone with an Epic Games Store account can get Tomb Raider, Tomb Raider II, and Tomb Raider III for free via Tomb Raider I–III Remastered, which was released by Aspyr back in 2024 for a variety of platforms. For those unfamiliar with the original games, Tomb Raider and Lara Croft debuted in 1996 via developer Core Design and Eidos Interactive. Upon release, it garnered a 90 on GameRankings and ended up birthing one of the most iconic franchises of this era. A year later, in 1997, Tomb Raider II followed with an 84 on Game Rankings, and then came Tomb Raider III in 1998 and a 78 on GameRankings. Meanwhile, Tomb Raider I–III Remastered itself released to a 75 on Metacritic.

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EGS Free Games

For those who do not know how the EGS works, it gives away free games every week, with a reset every Thursday. If claimed in time, each free game is free to keep perpetually, but after the reset, the offer vanishes entirely. And that is it. An Epic Games Store account costs nothing, so there is no paywall or subscription involved. While this collection has been given out for “free” via subscriptions in the past, this is the first time it’s truly been made free in the absence of a subscription.

Those who obtain Tomb Raider I–III Remastered for free and decide to jump straight into it should expect to play nothing else for a while, as the first games take 15 to 20 hours to beat, while the third game takes about 20 to 25 hours to beat. Many games were shorter back in the 1990s, but not this trio.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.