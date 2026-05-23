Nintendo Switch Game Now Free on the eShop for 24 Hours

A Nintendo Switch game is now available to download for free on the eShop, and keep forever. Those interested only have roughly 24 hours, though. As Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch 2 gamers will know, seldom are games made free on the eShop. This isn’t unique to the eShop, but just common among digital storefronts on consoles. The same applies to both the Xbox Store and the PlayStation Store. Where they are common is on Steam. But today it’s the eShop with a rare free game giveaway.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Those who have been participating in No Gravity Games’ ongoing free game giveaway now have until May 24 to download Dream Alone from the Nintendo Switch eShop for free. There is no Nintendo Switch 2 version of this 2018 release; however, Switch 2 users can grab the free download all the same and play it through backward compatibility. Meanwhile, if you haven’t been actively participating in the ongoing No Gravity Games’ free game away, you have some work to do to get this Nintendo Switch game for free.

Nintendo Switch Games Giveaway

Back on May 19, No Gravity Games launched a six-day giveaway featuring six free Nintendo Switch games. The one caveat was that you needed to own one of the publisher’s games before the giveaway started to claim all six games for free, with a new Nintendo Switch game being given out for free every 24 hours, replacing the previous one. This means if you did not own a No Gravity Games’ game in your library, you had to buy one to get the six for free. No Gravity Games made this as painless as possible by discounting its games to $1.99 on the Nintendo eShop, the cheapest they can be discounted to.

If you are just hopping on this giveaway, you need to own every previous game given away for free in the giveaway to claim the current one. This would mean you have to buy Cyjin: The Cyborg Ninja, Flippin Kaktus, Strike Force Kitty, and Primal Light, all for $2. This may not be worth it. Those who have been keeping up, though, can simply head over to the eShop, grab Dream Alone for free, ahead of tomorrow’s final free giveaway.

Play video

For those unfamiliar with the game, it is a 2018 horror 2D platformer that takes place in a quiet village devastated by a mysterious sickness. When the hero’s family becomes affected by this disease, he begins the dangerous journey to locate the mythical sorceress, Lady Death, who is said to possess the ability to reverse the disease.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.