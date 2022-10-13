Spider-Man Villain Red Goblin Gets a New Host and Dark Web Spinoff Series

The evil Red Goblin is making a comeback, but instead of Norman Osborn donning the red symbiote, it'll be his young son. The Dark Web crossover event between Spider-Man and the X-Men will feature several spinoffs and tie-ins, including characters like Venom, Ms. Marvel, Black Cat, and Mary Jane. New York Comic Con brought the first trailer for Dark Web, along with announcements of new ongoing and miniseries. One of those new series will feature the return of Red Goblin, with Normie Osborn fulfilling his destiny and following in his father's footsteps.

Writer Alex Paknadel and artist Jan Bazaldua are the creative team on the new Red Goblin ongoing series. The cover of Red Goblin #1 by Inhyuk Lee is a close-up of Normie Osborn's Red Goblin with his sharp teeth open and holding a similar-shaped pumpkin bomb in his hand. "Spinning out of the pages of both DARK WEB and Al Ewing, Ram V, and Bryan Hitch's VENOM, this new ongoing series will see Normie Osborn receive his own symbiote at last! As a new Red Goblin, will Normie fulfill his destiny as an Osborn – or will he and his symbiote be able to make a difference for the better?" the description of the series reads.

Who Was the Spider-Man Villain Red Goblin?

The Red Goblin is a combination of Norman Osborn and a piece of the Carnage symbiote. The storyline was a part of the "Go Down Swinging" story arc by writer Dan Slott and artist Stuart Immonen, leading to Amazing Spider-Man #800. Red Goblin's fight with Spider-Man is the first time fans saw Normie Osborn with the Red Goblin symbiote. Other titles have also teased Normie and Red Goblin becoming one.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

What Is the Spider-Man/X-Men Crossover Dark Web?

Dark Web is a crossover between the Spider-Man and X-Men franchises, centered on the clones Chasm and Madelyn Pryor joining forces to defeat their enemies. Chasm is Ben Reilly, Spider-Man's former heroic clone. Ben turned to the dark side and became Chasm at the conclusion of the Beyond Era of Amazing Spider-Man. Free Comic Book Day 2022: Spider-Man/Venom #1 teased the alliance between Chasm and Madelyn Pryor, along with the Dark Web event.

The crossover will officially start this December in Zeb Wells and Adam Kubert's Dark Web #1 and then move on across ongoing titles Amazing Spider-Man and Venom as well as limited series Dark Web: X-Men, Dark Web: Ms. Marvel, Mary Jane & Black Cat, and Gold Goblin.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Red Goblin #1 by Alex Paknadel and Jan Bazaldua goes on sale February 8, 2023.