Star Trek: The Last Starship #1 Second Printing Gets an Epic New Cover (And You Have to Check It Out) (Exclusive)

Earlier this year, IDW’s latest Star Trek series, Star Trek: The Last Starship, gave the franchise a huge fresh start and not only did the new series take some big swings, those swings paid off when the critically acclaimed first issue completely sold out, prompting an unprecedented second printing. The biggest Star Trek comic launch since the original relaunch at IDW, The Last Starship is proving to be a fan favorite and now, ahead of pre-order deadline for that second printing, ComicBook has an exclusive first look at the brand-new cover, featuring stunning art by Malachi Ward.

The exciting second printing cover for Star Trek: The Last Starship #1 features Captain Kirk front and center — a fitting placement for the character considering the story. The first issue sees Captain Kirk come back to life at a particularly challenging time for the Federation. The Federation has fallen and there is just one starship left fighting for the future — and there’s a lot riding on that one ship and the last hope that the Federation can be restored. You can check out the cover below!

Star Trek: The Last Starship’s Success is “Unbelievable” (In a Good Way)

When it was announced that Star Trek: The Last Starship #1 was heading to second printing, co-writers Collin Kelly and Jackson Lanzing called the situation “unbelievable”, with the success of the series exceeding their wildest expectations. They also teased that the story is just getting started and issue #2 and beyond will see some even bigger twists and turns for Star Trek fans.

“Unbelievable! The Last Starship is going to its second printing,” Kelly and Lanzing said. “Of all the Star Trek books we’ve done over the last decade, The Last Starship is the most original, risk-taking, and was built for the comics medium alone — so it’s deeply meaningful that fans and retailers have given it their support. And with issue #2 and its many game-changing twists just around the corner, we’re thrilled that more copies of issue #1 will be available so the crew of The Last Starship can continue to grow across the comics community.”

“For The Last Starship to connect with fans the way it has means the world to us,” group editor Heather Antos said. “The series captures the spirit of exploration, hope, and unity that defines Star Trek — and seeing readers come aboard in such a. force that we’re heading back for a second printing is proof that the mess of the Federation still resonates.”

What Makes Star Trek: The Last Starship So Special?

While there is a lot to praise about Star Trek: The Last Starship, one of the major things that has appealed to fans and readers is the book’s cinematic feel. Even for readers who might not be the biggest Star Trek fans, The Last Starship does an incredible job of giving the story the same emotional weight one would expect from a television series or a feature film. The stakes are real and communicated brilliantly, bringing readers in with an emotional investment right off the bat.

The Last Starship is also the rare example of a story in a much larger franchise that is accessible to new readers without sacrificing the detail and lore long-time fans crave and expect. It’s an incredible balanced approach that hooks the reader perfectly and makes them eager to come along for the ride.

The pre-order deadline for the second printing of Star Trek: The Last Starship #1 — featuring the brand-new cover! — is November 24th. Issue #2 of the series is on sale now.

