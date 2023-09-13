New Star Wars Comic Reunites the Clone Wars Hero Droids

[Brip baaa weee ooot weerr woo.] Translation: Astromech droids to the rescue! After Disney+ series Ahsoka saw the live-action debut of Star Wars Rebels fan-favorite Chopper and revisited the Clone Wars with a flashback to the Fall of the Jedi era, a new Marvel Comic is reassembling the D-Squad. First formed in the "Secret Weapons" episode of the animated series Star Wars: The Clone Wars in 2012, the special forces droid squad — R2-D2, QT-KT, M5-BZ, U9-C4, and DUM-series pit droid WAC-47 — embarked on missions on behalf of the Jedi High Council and the Grand Army of the Republic.

Years later, between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the D-Squad must reunite in the shadow of Dark Droids: a horror-fueled Star Wars comic book crossover spanning a five-issue Marvel Comics limited series and tie-ins with issues of Star Wars, Darth Vader, Doctor Aphra, and Bounty Hunters.

A rogue A.I.-powered droid known as The Scourge is corrupting and hijacking droids, cyborgs, and mechanical beings across the galaxy — including R2's companion, C-3PO — during the Age of Rebellion era of the original Star Wars trilogy. Now it's up to the new D-Squad to stop Scourge: R2-D2, WAC-47, IG-88, 4-LOM, BT-1, and 000, with an appearance by chattering droid Chopper.

Marvel Comics describes the Dark Droids spin-off series: "The unsung heroes of the Clone Wars return! A terrible scourge is corrupting the galaxy's droids! To fight this menace, Artoo-Detoo has to assemble a team of droid heroes: The D-Squad! Filled with guest stars from across the galaxy, including a special appearance (and showdown!) by Chopper from Star Wars Rebels."

"D-Squad picks up directly after the events of Dark Droids issue 2," writer Marc Guggenheim told StarWars.com about the corrupted C-3PO turning on R2-D2. "The corruption that is affecting droids throughout the galaxy is made apparent to R2-D2 in a very pointed and personal way. We pick up in the aftermath of that development and with Artoo realizing that he's going to need some help if he's going to fight back against this menace."

Written by Guggenheim (Star Wars: Yoda) with art by Salva Espin (X-Men '92: House of XCII) and David Messina (Star Wars: Han Solo & Chewbacca), Star Wars: Dark Droids: D-Squad #1 is out September 20th from Marvel Comics. New episodes of Star Wars: Ahsoka premiere Tuesday nights on Disney+.