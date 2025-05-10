Star Wars: 5 Essential Darth Vader Comics to Read For Revenge of the Sith’s 20th Anniversary

Revenge of the Sith cemented Anakin Skywalker’s tragic descent to the dark side; a cinematic event fans are getting to experience all over again with the 20th anniversary theatrical re-release of the film. Beyond the iconic helmet and menacing breathing, the Star Wars comics delve into the complex psyche and formidable power of the galaxy’s most feared villain. From the immediate aftermath of his fall to his relentless pursuit of the Rebel Alliance between the original trilogy films, these series offer a richer understanding of Vader’s journey. The comics explore his early reign of terror, his clandestine missions, and his brutal confrontations.

Prepare to witness Vader’s strategic brilliance, his inner turmoil, and the terrifying extent of his command over the Force in these essential additions to the Star Wars canon, further illuminating the character whose tragic origins were so powerfully depicted on the big screen two decades ago.

5) Darth Vader (2017-2018)

Written by Charles Soule with art primarily by Giuseppe Camuncoli, this series picks up immediately after the events of Revenge of the Sith. It masterfully chronicles Anakin Skywalker’s brutal and painful transformation into the iconic Darth Vader. We witness his first steps in his cybernetic armor, the roots of his signature red lightsaber, and his initial missions under the newly formed Galactic Empire. Soule expertly delves into Vader’s psyche, showcasing his inner turmoil, his lingering attachments to Padmé, and his burgeoning ruthlessness as he embraces his new identity. The narrative brilliantly bridges the gap between the prequels and the original trilogy, offering a compelling look at Vader’s early reign of terror and his complex relationship with Emperor Palpatine.

The artwork by Camuncoli is dark and evocative, perfectly capturing the grim atmosphere of the early Empire and Vader’s imposing presence. The action sequences are dynamic and impactful, highlighting Vader’s raw power and fighting prowess. Beyond the action, the series explores the political landscape of the galaxy as the Empire consolidates its power, showing how Vader becomes Palpatine’s enforcer and a symbol of fear. Darth Vader is essential reading for any Star Wars fan seeking a deeper understanding of Darth Vader’s tragic yet formidable journey. It’s a visceral and emotionally resonant portrayal of a legend in the making.

4) Darth Vader (2015-2016)

This series, penned by Kieron Gillen with art by Salvador Larroca, takes place between A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back. Following the destruction of the Death Star, Vader finds himself out of favor with the Emperor and embarks on his own clandestine missions to regain his standing and uncover the identity of the pilot who destroyed the station – his own son, Luke Skywalker. Gillen masterfully weaves a tale of political intrigue, personal obsession, and brutal efficiency as Vader navigates the treacherous landscape of the Imperial court while simultaneously hunting for answers. The introduction of compelling new characters, such as the resourceful Doctor Aphra and her murderous droids, adds layers of complexity and entertainment to the narrative.

Larroca’s artwork is detailed and realistic, bringing the gritty underbelly of the galaxy to life. His depiction of Vader is both menacing and subtly expressive, conveying the character’s inner conflict and determination. The series expertly balances high-stakes action with quieter moments of character development, revealing Vader’s strategic brilliance and his ruthlessness in achieving his goals. Darth Vader (2015-2016) is a masterclass in expanding the Star Wars universe and offering a fresh perspective on a beloved villain during a pivotal period in the saga. It’s a thrilling and intelligent comic that will keep you hooked from beginning to end.

3) Vader Down (2015-2016)

Vader Down is a six-issue crossover event that brings together the storylines of both the Darth Vader and Star Wars ongoing series, both written primarily by Jason Aaron and Kieron Gillen, with art by various artists including Mike Deodato Jr. The story kicks off with Darth Vader ambushing a Rebel fleet, only to find himself unexpectedly stranded and outnumbered on a hostile planet. What follows is a relentless and brutal display of Vader’s power as he faces off against waves of Rebel soldiers, X-wing pilots, and even familiar heroes like his son Luke Skywalker, Han Solo, and his daughter Princess Leia.

This event is a pure showcase of Vader’s terrifying capabilities. Despite being surrounded, he systematically dismantles the Rebel forces, proving why he is one of the most feared figures in the galaxy. The interactions between Vader and the Rebel heroes are particularly compelling, highlighting the personal stakes and the growing awareness of the connection between Vader and Luke. Vader Down is a high-octane, action-packed story that reinforces Vader’s legendary status and demonstrates his unwavering determination in the face of overwhelming odds. It’s a must-read for fans who enjoy seeing Vader unleashed in all his terrifying glory.

2) Darth Vader: Target Vader (2018-2019)

Written by Robbie Thompson with art by Stefano Landini, Target Vader presents a more focused and suspenseful story. A mysterious and deadly group of assassins, known only as the Hidden Hand, targets Darth Vader. This series follows Vader as he investigates this new threat, hunting down the individuals who dare to challenge him. Thompson crafts a compelling mystery, slowly revealing the identities and motivations of the assassins while showcasing Vader’s detective skills alongside his brutal combat abilities. The series explores themes of betrayal, revenge, and the consequences of crossing the dark lord of the Sith.

Landini’s artwork is gritty and atmospheric, creating a sense of tension and danger throughout the series. The action sequences are impactful, emphasizing Vader’s relentless pursuit of his targets. Target Vader offers a different perspective on the character, portraying him not just as a powerful enforcer but also as a cunning investigator. The series keeps you guessing as Vader unravels the mystery behind the Hidden Hand, leading to a satisfying and action-packed conclusion. It’s a great choice for readers who enjoy a more thriller-oriented Star Wars story with Darth Vader at its center.

1) Darth Vader (2017-2021)

Written by Greg Pak with art by Raffaele Ienco and others, this series picks up after the events of The Empire Strikes Back. Upon the realization that his son did not die with Padmé, Vader embarks on a personal quest to uncover the truth about Luke’s survival and the identity of those who hid him. This journey takes him across the galaxy, forcing him to confront figures from his past and navigate treacherous new alliances. Pak masterfully delves into Vader’s grief, his rage, and his lingering attachments, revealing new layers of his complex character as he grapples with the revelation of his son. The artwork vividly captures the dark and often brutal nature of Vader’s quest, highlighting his relentless determination.

A significant and compelling aspect of Pak’s run is the re-introduction of Padmé Amidala’s former handmaidens, particularly Sabé. Believing Vader responsible for Padmé’s death, Sabé and a group of other handmaidens embark on their own mission to exact revenge. This storyline provides a fascinating parallel narrative, showcasing the lasting impact of Padmé’s life and death on those closest to her and offering Vader a unique challenge rooted in his past. The confrontations between Vader and Sabé are emotionally charged and intellectually engaging, forcing both characters to confront their shared history and the tragic consequences of Anakin’s fall. Pak’s Darth Vader series is a powerful and emotionally resonant exploration of the character in the aftermath of a major turning point in the saga, enriched by the compelling return of familiar faces with new motivations.