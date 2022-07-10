Before Din Djarin and Grogu return in The Mandalorian Season 3, relive the first meeting between the bounty hunter and the Child in Marvel's Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1. On sale July 13 from Marvel Comics, The Mandalorian comic adaptation is an eight-issue, episode-by-episode retelling of the live-action Disney+ series' first season from series creator and showrunner Jon Favreau. StarWars.com has released the first preview pages from Marvel's Mandalorian, below, beginning with the beskar-clad bounty hunter's mission to capture a Mythrol on the Outer Rim planet Pagodon in the adaptation of "Chapter 1: The Mandalorian."

The Marvel series adapts all eight episodes of the first season of The Mandalorian, about the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy, far from the authority of the New Republic. As the protector of the Child (formerly known as Baby Yoda), Din Djarin's (Pedro Pascal) mission follows him across the Star Wars galaxy and encounters with Kuiil (Nick Nolte), Greef Karga (Carl Weathers), Cara Dune (Gina Carano), IG-11 (Taika Waititi), The Armorer (Emily Swallows), and the Imperial Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

"The story of the Mandalorian checks so many boxes of the stuff I'm passionate about," writer Rodney Barnes (Marvel's Falcon, Lando: Double or Nothing) told StarWars.com. "I love Westerns, fantasy, science fiction, comedy, drama…it's a dream gig for any writer. I'm just glad I was chosen for this assignment!"

"I've always thought an artist's style is a lot like writing in short hand. It's very subjective. What I bring to Star Wars is my detail and love for a galaxy far, far away," said artist Georges Jeanty (Marvel's Herc, Star Wars: The High Republic). "Star Wars, especially where bounty hunters are concerned, is a messy landscape. I love drawing all the little details. My look has always be detail oriented, and with The Mandalorian there is so much going on with the character and in the background, and I look forward to adding visually to the already rich tapestry that makes up this universe!"

Marvel's Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1, featuring cover art by Adi Granov and variant covers by artists John Tyler Christopher (Star Wars), Declan Shalvey (King Conan), David Aja (The Amazing Spider-Man), Leinil Francis Yu (Secret Invasion), Phil Jimenez (Fantastic Four), Nick Gindraux, and a television variant cover, is available to own July 13 on ComiXology and at local comic stores.

See the interior preview pages below. Season 3 of The Mandalorian is streaming February 2023 on Disney+.