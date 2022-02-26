Star Wars: Marvel To Adapt The Mandalorian

Marvel will adapt the first season of The Mandalorian into comic book form. Marvel’s The Mandalorian, from writer Rodney Barnes and artist Georges Jeanty, will take each of the first eight episodes of The Mandalorian and adapt it into one of the series’ eight issues. Below, you can check out Adi Granov’s cover for The Mandalorian #1, launching in June. The Mandalorian is the first comic book adaptation of Star Wars’ live-action television shows. Lucasfilm has offered almost nothing in the way of expanded universe tales tied to The Mandalorian, having canceled a previously announced tie-in novel. The move may have cleared room for other upcoming Star Wars shows set during the same era, like The Book of Boba Fett and Ahsoka.

“The story of the Mandalorian checks so many boxes of the stuff I’m passionate about,” Barnes told StarWars.com. “I love Westerns, fantasy, science fiction, comedy, drama…it’s a dream gig for any writer. I’m just glad I was chosen for this assignment!”

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I’ve always thought an artist’s style is a lot like writing in short hand. It’s very subjective. What I bring to Star Wars is my detail and love for a galaxy far, far away,” added Jeanty. “Star Wars, especially where bounty hunters are concerned, is a messy landscape. I love drawing all the little details. My look has always be detail oriented, and with The Mandalorian there is so much going on with the character and in the background, and I look forward to adding visually to the already rich tapestry that makes up this universe!”

While Marvel offers a new way to enjoy The Mandalorian‘s debut season, Disney+ is preparing the third season of Star Wars’ first live-action streaming series for release later this year. That season will pick up from where The Book of Boba Fett progressed The Mandalorian‘s characters, including Din Djarin and Grogu.

Before The Mandalorian returns to Disney+, the streamer will release the Obi-Wan Kenobi miniseries in May, bringing back Ewan McGregor as the Jedi Master who trained Anakin Skywalker. Marvel Comics will also release an Obi-Wan comic book series, offering new stories of Obi-Wan Kenobi during his younger days as a Jedi.

Marvel’s The Mandalorian adaptation launches with its first issue in June. The Mandalorian is expected to return to Disney+ with new episodes in late 2022. Obi-Wan Kenobi debuts on Disney+ on May 25h. Marvel’s Obi-Wan #1 is also set to debut in May.