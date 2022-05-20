Marvel Reveals First Look at Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1

By Cameron Bonomolo

This is the way Marvel adapts The Mandalorian. The live-action Star Wars series blasts into the pages of Marvel Comics in Star Wars: The Mandalorian, an eight-issue adaptation of the Disney+ show's first season. Created by showrunner Jon Favreau, Season 1 of The Mandalorian sees armored bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) protect The Child, the Force-sensitive foundling Grogu. In their journey across the galaxy far, far away, the Mandalorian and The Child encounter the bounty hunter droid IG-11 (the voice of Taika Waititi), the Mandalorian Armorer (Emily Swallows), the firm-spoken Kuiil (Nick Nolte), and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) as they're pursued by the Imperial Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

See the first interior artwork for Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1 in the gallery below. 

 "The story of the Mandalorian checks so many boxes of the stuff I'm passionate about," writer Rodney Barnes told StarWars.com"I love Westerns, fantasy, science fiction, comedy, drama…it's a dream gig for any writer. I'm just glad I was chosen for this assignment!"

stwmando2022001-cov.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Said artist Georges Jeanty, "I've always thought an artist's style is a lot like writing in short hand. It's very subjective. What I bring to Star Wars is my detail and love for a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars, especially where bounty hunters are concerned, is a messy landscape. I love drawing all the little details. My look has always be detail-oriented, and with The Mandalorian there is so much going on with the character and in the background, and I look forward to adding visually to the already rich tapestry that makes up this universe!"

Along with the main cover for issue #1 by Adi Granov (Darth Vader, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man), Star Wars: The Mandalorian's premiere issue features variant covers by artists John Tyler Christopher (Star Wars), Declan Shalvey (King Conan), David Aja (The Amazing Spider-Man), Leinil Francis Yu (Secret Invasion), Phil Jimenez (Fantastic Four), Nick Gindraux, and a television variant cover. 

Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1 is available to own July 6. 

Interior Art by Georges Jeanty

stwmando-interior1.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)
Interior Art by Georges Jeanty

stwmando-interior2.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)
Interior Art by Georges Jeanty

stwmando-interior3.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)
Interior Art by Georges Jeanty

stwmando-interior4.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)
Interior Art by Georges Jeanty

stwmando-interior5.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)
David Aja Variant

stwmando2022001-aja-var.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)
Phil Jimenez Pride Variant

stwmando2022001-jimenez-pride-variant.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)
Nick Gindraux Concept Art Variant

stwmando2022001-concept-var.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)
John Tyler Christopher Action Figure Variant

stwmando2022001-jtc-figure-var.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)
Declan Shalvey Variant

stwmando2022001-shalvey-var.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)
Leinil Francis Yu Variant

stwmando2022001-yu-var.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)
TV Variant

stwmando2022001-tv-var.jpg
(Photo: Marvel Comics)
