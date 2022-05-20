This is the way Marvel adapts The Mandalorian. The live-action Star Wars series blasts into the pages of Marvel Comics in Star Wars: The Mandalorian, an eight-issue adaptation of the Disney+ show's first season. Created by showrunner Jon Favreau, Season 1 of The Mandalorian sees armored bounty hunter Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal) protect The Child, the Force-sensitive foundling Grogu. In their journey across the galaxy far, far away, the Mandalorian and The Child encounter the bounty hunter droid IG-11 (the voice of Taika Waititi), the Mandalorian Armorer (Emily Swallows), the firm-spoken Kuiil (Nick Nolte), and Greef Karga (Carl Weathers) as they're pursued by the Imperial Moff Gideon (Giancarlo Esposito).

See the first interior artwork for Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1 in the gallery below.

"The story of the Mandalorian checks so many boxes of the stuff I'm passionate about," writer Rodney Barnes told StarWars.com. "I love Westerns, fantasy, science fiction, comedy, drama…it's a dream gig for any writer. I'm just glad I was chosen for this assignment!"

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

Said artist Georges Jeanty, "I've always thought an artist's style is a lot like writing in short hand. It's very subjective. What I bring to Star Wars is my detail and love for a galaxy far, far away. Star Wars, especially where bounty hunters are concerned, is a messy landscape. I love drawing all the little details. My look has always be detail-oriented, and with The Mandalorian there is so much going on with the character and in the background, and I look forward to adding visually to the already rich tapestry that makes up this universe!"

Along with the main cover for issue #1 by Adi Granov (Darth Vader, Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man), Star Wars: The Mandalorian's premiere issue features variant covers by artists John Tyler Christopher (Star Wars), Declan Shalvey (King Conan), David Aja (The Amazing Spider-Man), Leinil Francis Yu (Secret Invasion), Phil Jimenez (Fantastic Four), Nick Gindraux, and a television variant cover.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian #1 is available to own July 6.