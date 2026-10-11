Star Wars x Marvel Report Reveals the Crossover Fight Fans Want to See Most & You’d Be Crazy to Disagree

Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles is coming in January 2027, the first-ever crossover between Star Wars characters and Marvel Comics heroes. It comes despite Marvel having published Star Wars comics as early as the 1970s and having the license back today as well. The new crossover series comes from the creative team of Kevin Smith and David Marquez. There are also variant Star Wars/Marvel covers by names like Kaare Andrews, Rafael Albuquerque, Alex Ross, and Ron Lim. However, what has fans most excited are the possible battles or team-ups between characters from the Marvel Universe and those heroes from a galaxy far, far away.

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In a recent poll on X, we asked fans who they wanted to see either team up or battle the most, and the winner was a runaway decision. With 68.4% of the votes, the fans said they wanted to see Darth Vader and Doctor Doom in battle. Out of the four options listed, that does seem to be the most obvious battle of power and might.

Which Star Wars X Marvel team up or face off do you want to see most? — ComicBook.com (@ComicBook) October 10, 2026

Why Each Star Wars x Marvel Pairing Works

Image Courtesy of Marvel Comics

When it comes to Doctor Doom and Darth Vader, it has the best chance to deliver some power battles. Doctor Doom uses a mix of tech and magic, which has made him one of Marvel’s most dangerous villains. Darth Vader uses a mixture of the Force and the might of the Empire to become the most dangerous villain in the Star Wars universe. The Force taking on the magical forces of Doom will make for a fascinating display of power. One commenter excitedly wrote, “This will FINALLY happen.”

This will FINALLY happen. pic.twitter.com/wSg9BUy7xw — Alex Phillips (@mypalalex1989) October 11, 2026

While Darth Vader and Doctor Doom present the most incredible fight that could happen in the series, the other options also offer some interesting face-offs. Coming in second place is a team-up between Spider-Man and Luke Skywalker. While this got 18.2% of the votes, it makes the most sense as a team-up. Both Spider-Man and Luke Skywalker are babyface good guys, and the two fighting makes no sense. Also, while Spider-Man is very powerful, he would struggle to match up to Luke’s mastery of the Force. However, this comic book miniseries is supposed to take place during A New Hope, so Luke hasn’t worked with Yoda yet, which makes him and Spider-Man a closer match as teammates.

Captain America fighting or teaming with Han Solo is a story of two very different characters. While Cap is a genuine hero who fights for what is right, Han Solo is a scoundrel who, at least during Star Wars: A New Hope, only acted as a hero for money until the final scenes where he returned and showed he actually did care. Cap fighting Han would be a true hero fighting an arrogant antihero, and the two teaming up would be an odd-couple pairing, but that matchup only got 8.3% of the votes.

The fight that got the least votes was Princess Leia fighting Mystique. The fact that this got 5.1% makes sense because Mystique is the least popular character in any of the four Marvel Comics options. Obviously, Leia wouldn’t have much of a chance to beat someone like Carol Danvers, so Mystique would present the better battle, but it didn’t match up to the other three face-offs when it comes to characters fans actually care about.

Who would you want to see fight the most in Star Wars x Marvel? Do you agree with Darth Vader vs. Doctor Doom, or do you have another choice? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.