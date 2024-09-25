Storm Is Getting Another New Costume for Her X-Men Solo Series

Storm is getting a costume makeover when her new X-Men solo series debuts next month. It's a good time to be a Storm fan, with the release of the X-Men '97 animated series earlier this year and her addition to the Avengers roster in the comics. The beginning of the X-Men: From the Ashes era includes several solo titles, with Murewa Ayodele and Lucas Werneck's Storm leading the pack. Earth's Mightiest Mutant has always been known for being a fashionable X-Man, and Marvel has revealed that Storm will have a new costume for the second issue of her comic.

The all-new costume debuting in Storm #2 is actually the second new costume Ororo Munroe will be showcasing in the series. Lucas Werneck already designed a new main costume for Storm, but the second issue will also unveil another brand-new look that reimagines Storm's classic silver suit. The fullbody costume is covered in white, save for the gold lightning bolt on the chest and down the sides. Fans can expect to see even more costumes designed by Werneck down the line in Storm.

What can fans expect out of Marvel's Storm series?

Determined to make Storm the most epic series on stands, Ayodele and Werneck's opening issue sees Storm dive headfirst into a potential nuclear meltdown. From there, her sagas only escalate as she catches the attention (and admiration) of omnipotent cosmic forces like Oblivion as well as supervillains that match her standing such as Doctor Doom! As Storm cements her role as the world's prime protector, she'll require a wardrobe that can meet any challenge! Fans can look forward to a variety of new additions to the character's rich history of memorable costumes, including armors, cosmically-charged suits, and of course, plenty of high-fashion out-of-costume attire worthy of a goddess!

"Fashion is always one of the many tools that I reach for when looking for inspiration," Werneck explained. "You can tell so much about a character through their clothes, and this kind of visual narrative is something that I love. Now you can imagine how excited I was when Marvel gave me the opportunity and space to work with the fashion of such an iconic character like Ororo."

"I'm really trying to give her a sense of style," he added. "I imagine her having this kind of goddess aura, but she also has so much humanity in her, so the challenge here is to translate all of the aspects that define her in the way she dresses, moves, talks—the way that she lives. I'm having so much fun, and I hope that the fans enjoy all the tiny details that we're building for her along with all the surprises that we cooking in this series."

What is Storm #2 about?

STORM is dying. An unknown form of radiation poisoning from the OKLAHOMA INCIDENT has turned her cells into ticking time bombs. As her final hours count down, will she find a cure for her illness at NIGHT NURSE's new super-hero hospital, or will it require enchantments from DOCTOR VOODOO to save her life?

Storm #2 goes on sale November 20th. You can check out Lucas Werneck's design sheet for Storm's new costume, along with covers for Storm #1-3, below.