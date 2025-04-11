Storm Just Took on the God of Thunder

Storm has been lighting up the shelves ever since its 2024 premiere. Writer Murewa Ayodale is truly capturing the many sides of Storm, showing the power and the character in equal measure. Storm has had a huge upgrade in the series, being given the powers of Eternity and gaining powerful godkilling armor, all to save the universe from a dark fate. Storm #7 pits her against some powerful threats, all starting when her Avengers teammates call her to Brazil to help with a terrible weather anomaly one that pits Storm against a group of threats unlike anything she’s faced before — a brace of storm gods from multiple pantheons. Storm is the most powerful mutant on Earth, but even she is going to have a problem with a group of storm god.

Storm has presented Storm going harder than she’s gone in years, and that’s saying something. Storm is the Eternal Storm, a being of near infinite power, but even she still has limits. Storm #7 shows Storm at her most desperate, but things get much worse for her as the issue goes on, until she’s face to face with the most powerful storm god in the Marvel Universe — the king of Asgard, the God of Thunder, Thor.

Storm Gets Blitzed By a Brace of Storm Gods

While Storm has been called Goddess by all of her friends for years, up until recently, she was still a mortal. Storm may have been worshiped for her power, but she was never actually a god. However, Storm is of the oldest bloodline of them, stretching all the way back to Agamotto. She’s always had an element of the divine to her, and she’s had dealings with the gods for a very long time. Storm’s magic has always seen beings like Dracula or the Shadow King try to take possession of her, and that was before she was given the power of Eternity. Storm has also had a long running relationship with the Norse, as well. Loki decided to try and use Storm against their brother, eventually even giving Storm her own Asgardian hammer, Stormbreaker. Storm eventually became friends with Thor, and the God of Thunder even summoned her to help him battle the Utgard Thor Toranos. That what makes the god smackdown that Storm gets so surprising.

Readers don’t really find out much about why the weather anomaly hit Brazil. The story opens with things already started, with Iron Man recruiting her in a flashback, as Storm battles an anaconda that took a bunch of supersoldier serum with the help of the mutant Maggott. During the battle, a powerful lightning bolt destroys the snake, but it wasn’t thrown by Storm, but one of the assembled storm gods — Mamaragan, Sango, Susanoo, and Chaac. What follows is Storm doing the best to avoid the gods attacks, and failing, all while trying not to use her powers because of a magical stricture against them and the fact that her Eternity powers aren’t always controllable. All of these gods have appeared before in the Marvel Universe, but this is the first time that readers saw them as a group. Storm is able to escape after an amazing action sequence rendered perfectly by Luciano Vecchio, leading to her getting ready to grab her armor and end the anomaly when Thor shows up and tells her to stop.

Storm Vs. Thor?

Storm and Thor are the best of friends, but look at the above picture. That’s not Thor ready to play nice with his good friend Ororo. It’s pretty hard to figure out what’s going on with this story, as we’re working backwards from the middle, but Storm’s recent upgrade in the universal order of things has a lot of people watching her. Storm is superlatively powerful, and she’s joined the ranks of the most powerful beings in the universe. Maybe the weather anomaly in Brazil, which was a hundred perfect caused by the gods, was to get her in one place to deal with her. However, Thor showing up at the end is a huge shock.

Storm became an Avenger because Thor told her to join the team. He wanted someone powerful enough to take his place, and Storm was that person. Storm is even more powerful now than she was then, but one would assume that Thor would perhaps come to her first with news of the gods’ displeasure with her at the very least. This is yet another high octane issue of Storm, one with an ending that will leave fans begging for more.

Storm #7 is on sale now.