The forecast calls for Eternal Storm. As an Omega-Level mutant with the ability control the weather, Ororo Munroe has been worshiped as a wind goddess, Mistress of the Elements, and the Queen of Wakanda. But in the ongoing Storm comic book run from writer Murewa Ayodele and artist Lucas Werneck, Ororo was struck with radiation poisoning after saving civilians from a power plant explosion in Oklahoma — and Earth’s mightiest mutant was given just hours to live. Doctor Voodoo made a deal with the ancient spirit Eégún to heal Ororo, and in return, she was forbidden from using her mutant powers for seven days.

After she was summoned to Latveria by Sorcerer Supreme and God Emperor Doom for a parley on mutant matters, Ororo broke her pact with Eégún and was killed. Storm of Earth was no more. Ororo was then resurrected by Eternity, Living Embodiment of the Universe, as the Eternal Storm in January’s Storm #4, reborn with a new gold and white costume.

Following a fight for the fate of the universe in Storm #5 (out Feb. 19), in which Eternity’s champion faces Oblivion, the Eternal Storm will battle her fellow X-Men as she taps into new cosmic power to defend Professor Charles Xavier during X-Manhunt, the 7-part X-crossover spanning upcoming issues of Marvel’s X-Men titles.

Earth’s mightiest mutant will don a suit of armor made from vibranium, a homage to her tenure as T’Challa’s wife and Wakanda’s queen, for the X-Manhunt tie-in issue in March. Storm’s vibranium armor was designed by guest artist Luciano Vecchio (Resurrection of Magneto) and has been revealed on the design sheet below.

“The inspiration for the Vibranium Armor is mainly Ororo’s time as Queen of Wakanda,” Vecchio said. “A Dora Milaje armor base design with a recurrent shape motif of Ororo’s crown as part of the weapon handle and capes. Also a bit of Marvel Rivals vibes, with bulky accents.”

The Thunder War brews in Storm #6, titled “Thundercloud,” on March 5. Marvel also disclosed the book’s upcoming issue titles: #7 is “Serpents, Salamanders and Storm Gods” (April), #8 is “Sinister Schemes of the Stars and Stripes I” (May), #9 is “Sinister Schemes of the Stars and Stripes II” (June), and #10 is “Thunder War Begins” (July).

Storm #5 (One World Under Doom)

OBLIVION WAITS…NO LONGER! Trivial is the fight with DOCTOR DOOM, SORCERER SUPREME. For in a realm beyond our own, in the DIMENSION OF MANIFESTATIONS, a trial-by-combat brews between ETERNITY (the physical embodiment of our universe) and OBLIVION (the physical embodiment of the void). The fate of our universe is at stake. Who shall fight on behalf of our universe if not ORORO MUNROE – the ETERNAL STORM? And how will she fare against the ageless primordial behemoth that is OBLIVION?

On sale: Feb. 19

Storm #6 (X-Manhunt)

On sale: March 5

Storm #7 (Storm 50th Anniversary)

SERPENTS, SALAMANDERS AND STORM GODS – 50TH ANNIVERSARY ISSUE! Fifty years ago, ORORO MUNROE – the iconic STORM – made her debut in GIANT-SIZE X-MEN #1 – thundering her way into our hearts! On this day, in her very own solo series, she will host a mix of debuts, reinventions and guest appearances of FIVE legendary thunder gods: THOR, CHAAC, SANGO, MAMARAGAN and SUSANOO! But first, a mission to BRAZIL goes horribly wrong. How much more can our hero endure?

On sale: April 9