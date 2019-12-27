Dark Horse Comics Reveals Stranger Things: Into The Fire Preview (Exclusive)

Things have been challenging to say the least for Dr. Brenner’s former subjects, but somehow they’ve adapted and even attempted to lead normal lives. That all changes though when they find out that the Hawkins Lab has been shut down, and they spring into action to find one of Dr. Brenner’s most powerful subjects Nine in the new Stranger Things series from Dark Horse Comics Stranger Things: Into The Fire #1. We’ve got your exclusive first look at the new series, which we think any Stranger Things fan will adore for a number of reasons, including new revelations regarding Dr. Brenner’s research.

In addition to the first look at the series we’ve also got several new covers for the issue, but first, you can find the official description for Stranger Things: Into The Fire #1 below.

STRANGER THINGS: INTO THE FIRE #1

Writer: Jody Houser

Penciller: Ryan Kelly

Inker: Le Beau Underwood

Letterer: Nate Piekos

Colorist: Triona Farrell

Genre: Science-Fiction, Horror, Action/Adventure

Publication Date: January 08, 2020

Format: FC, 32 pages; Miniseries

“Years after escaping Hawkins Lab, two of Dr. Brenner’s former subjects seek to live normal lives. When news reaches them that the lab was shut down, they go on a harrowing search for Nine, a powerful pyrokinetic whose shattered psyche threatens to burn them all to ashes if they can’t find her and free her from her own malevolent imagination.”

* A pyrokinetic Hawkins Lab subject!

* See the true effects of Dr. Brenner’s meddling experiments.

Stranger Things: Into The Fire #1 hits comic stores on January 8th, 2020, and you can check out our exclusive preview starting on the next slide!

