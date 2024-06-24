Superman Makes Bazooka Bubble Gum x DC Crossover Debut (Exclusive)

Bazooka Joe and the crew have made themselves at home in the DC Universe thanks to Bazooka Bubble Gum's delightful DC crossover comics, and now the Man of Steel is getting his proper introduction. Superman is the latest DC hero to join the Bazookaverse x DC hijinks, and previous comics have featured Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, and Batman. For Superman's entry, the story moves to Superman's home away from home the Fortress of Solitude, though as you can see in the comic below, it's not exactly living up to its name at the moment. That's unfortunate for Clark, as he was just hoping to get some time away. Then again, if you are going to pick a place to invite some friends to, you could pick way worse places than Superman's HQ. You can find the full hub right here.

Not So Fortress of Solitude

(Photo: Bazooka,DC)

In the new comic, Superman has been rather busy lately and could use some time to himself and away from saving the universe on a daily basis. With a name like the Fortress of Solitude, the expectation is that you will indeed be by yourself, but Superman quickly realizes that is not the case. The reason? Well, you can thank Bazooka Joe, who thought this place was too much on the lonely side so decided to invite some friends to hang out.

They all seem to be having a great time, though someone should probably tell Mort not to touch the city in a battle. Superman's shocked that anyone is in his headquarters, and they even use the key to get in. Perhaps this means the name of Superman's headquarters should be changed soon, as now it seems to be the Fortress of Many People.

Welcome to the Bazookaverse

The Bazookaverse is welcoming in the entire DC Universe, with characters like Wonder Woman, Batman, Green Lantern, Superman, and more finally being introduced to Bazooka Joe's colorful crew. That includes characters like Mort, Herman, Petty, Toughie, Tex, Pat, Gloomy Gus, Jane, and more. With more fun crossovers to come, the Bazookaverse is only getting started, and new digital comics featuring these crossovers can be found on Bazooka's Instagram, Facebook, and BazookaJoe.com, as well as right here on ComicBook.

Bazooka Bubble Gum was first launched in the United States in 1947, followed by the debut of Bazooka Joe comics in 1953. New friends joined Bazooka Joe and the Gang in 1983, and the brand celebrated its 27th anniversary in 2022. Bazooka is still going strong in 2024 and shows no signs of slowing down anytime soon.

"The BazookaverseTM celebrates the brand's deeply rooted legacy in the comic world while delivering an immersive experience for fans everywhere to enjoy," said Rebecca Silberfarb, Vice President of Marketing at Bazooka Companies, LLC. "Coming together to collaborate with DC to kick start this series was such a great fit given both brands' significant impact on pop culture. Today marks a huge milestone for Bazooka, and the adventure has only just begun!"

Which DC superhero do you want to show up in the Bazookaverse next? You can talk all things DC with me on Threads and Twitter @mattaguilarcb!