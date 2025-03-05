One of Superman’s Biggest Foes is Coming Back (And It’s Bad News for Lois Lane)



In the wake of DC’s All-In event, Superman has really been heating up. The book introduced an all-new version of the Time Trapper: Doomsday, one with a shocking offer for Superman — kill Doomsday in the past in order to make sure his future as the Time Trapper happens and, in doing so, stop a terrible future where Superman dies. On top of that, Lois Lane has been dealing with her new superpowers as Superwoman, doing everything she can to not only protect the people of Metropolis, but also to protect her husband Superman and their family. The book has been non-stop action, continually laying out the pieces of a brilliant Superman epic.

The latest issue of Superman, number 23, sees the Time Trapper make his offer to Lois, trying to get her to do what her husband won’t and prevent the same terrible future. It’s an epic issue, one with brilliant action set pieces courtesy of Dan Mora, all while Josh Williamson digs into the meat of Lois Lane and her realizing what being a superhero means. It’s an issue all about Lois learning the consequences of her actions and what effect supervillains can have on their lives, but it is also an issue that ends with a tease that will change Lois’s destiny as a major foe makes their return.

SPOILERS for Superman #23 ahead

Lois Lane Gets an Archenemy, With Another On the Horizon

The issue saw the strangest Superman team-up ever, with Superman working with Doomsday against the murderous Radiant, who wants to destroy the beast that killed Superman. During the battle, Jimmy and Siobahn — his girlfriend and Superman villain the Silver Banshee — are put into danger and Lois rushes forward to save them. This leads to her meeting with the Time Trapper, who tries to get her to agree to kill him to save Superman in the future, in a time bubble. Lois refuses, doubling down on killing being wrong, and is released into the present, where she seemingly saves Jimmy and Siobahn. Meanwhile, Lex Luthor is able to come up with a plan to end the whole thing, using Brainiac technology to shrink the Radiant, his army, and Doomsday after Lois pulls Superman out of the battle.

Lois realizes that she just created the circumstances that made Doomsday the Time Trapper, which shakes her to her core. However, she gets even worse news next, as it’s revealed that Jimmy was worse injured than everyone thought and Lois begins to blame herself. She’s not the only one blaming her, though, as Silver Banshee confronts Lois and Superman. She tells Lois that it’s all her fault and that Silver Banshee is now Superwoman’s archenemy. Lois begins to realize just how complicated supervillains can have on her life, something that is going to pay a huge part in her life as one of Superman’s greatest foes plans to get his powers back.

General Zod Is On the Warpath

Lois Lane gained the power of Superwoman after the events of Absolute Power, when the destruction of Amanda Waller’s power blocking machinery saw people switching superpowers. Lois Lane gained Kryptonian style powers and it was revealed that Zod was the person who lost his powers to her. Since then, the threat of Zod has always been in the background. It’s about to come to foreground, though, as Superman #23 sees Zod begin to get serious about getting his lost powers back.

This is going to have major consequences for Lois Lane in the issues to come. At this point, it’s unknown if Zod can get his powers back if he goes under a yellow sun, so he may need Lois to get them back. What is known is that Zod’s powers in Lois are temporary. If she loses those powers before Zod can get to her, will he ever get them back? Zod definitely is going to target her when he realizes that she has powers, even if he doesn’t know that they were his at one point. Zod is still dangerous, even in an unpowered state, so it will be interesting to see what he has in store for Superman and Lois Lane.

Superman #23 is on sale now where comics are sold.