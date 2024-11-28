Superman’s Most Powerful Enemy Gets a Major Upgrade (And Killed Another Villain)

DC All-In has brought major change to the DC Universe, something which has affected Superman more than most. Lois Lane has found herself with powers, working with her husband as Superwoman. However, no sooner had she joined the neverending battle for truth, justice, and a better tomorrow than Superman’s most feared enemy showed up – Doomsday. The slayer of Superman escaped Hell and began a rampage through Metropolis in Superman #19, by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora, which led to a surprise return: Superman’s old foe the Time Trapper.

The Time Trapper fought Superman when he was a member of the Legion Of Superheroes as Superboy. An interesting thing about the Time Trapper is there have been multiple beings wearing the purple robes and the latest shocked readers: an older version of Doomsday. Superman #20 reveals the secret behind this change, as well as the new Time Trapper’s mission. Both versions of Doomsday – the present-day monster who escaped from hell and the Time Trapper – have new powers and his rampage cost the life of the Parasite, who was working with Lex Luthor’s SuperCorp and Superman.

Doomsday Has Become Powerful Than Ever

The present-day Doomsday is a bit different than in previous appearances, which comes from the circumstances leading into this story. The last time readers saw Doomsday was in Action Comics Presents: Doomsday Special #1. Doomsday had died fighting Clark and Jon at the end of Dark Crisis On Infinite Earths and went to Hell. He became King Doomsday and almost escaped Hell, but was stopped by Supergirl, Martian Manhunter, and Bloodwynd. At some point in Hell, he gained command of the Doomhounds, monstrous devil dogs, their bony armor matching Doomsday’s own. Since the beginning of his attack in Superman #19, he’s been surrounded by Hellfire, something that allowed him to burn Superman and Superwoman. SuperCorp dropped Parasite on the monster, which quenched the Hellfire but resulted in Doomsday tearing Parasite in half. The Hellfire didn’t manifest for the rest of the fight. Superman took Doomsday down, but only after the hero witnessed the villain hitting his wife, which made Superman’s Red levels rise dangerously, giving him access to more power.

As the Time Trapper, Doomsday has not only shown an uncommon intelligence, but the ability to control time. He uses this power at the beginning of Superman #20 to freeze time and tell Superman his story. Doomsday’s most powerful ability had always been the power to resurrect and evolve, becoming more powerful after each return. After eons of fighting Superman and dying, he had reached this form – more powerful and intelligent than ever, yet tortured by his long war with Superman. All of this came from his evolutions, but he feels like he’s been trapped in this current body for too long and wants to move on to his next form. He tells Superman that if Superman kills him, he will become a god and be able to stop his endless cycle of pain, death, and rebirth. Superman never gets to answer him, as time unfreezes and brings him back to the battle against the present Doomsday.

The New Threat Of Doomsday Takes A Familiar Fight To A New Place

Doomsday has returned multiple times since his first battle with the Man Of Steel in “The Death Of Superman.” Each time, readers get about the same battle – Superman and Doomsday fighting it out, with Superman’s allies coming in and getting trounced before Superman can defeat the monster, all the while dwelling on his fear of Doomsday and his insecurities stemming from their first battle. Some of them are good, some of them are bad, but fans always know what to expect from them. Doomsday with the power of the Time Trapper changes that completely.

Joshua Williamson has a plan for Time Trapper Doomsday, and part of it is setting up a story that doesn’t feel like the usual Superman and Doomsday story. This is a cold, intelligent, and powerful Doomsday who can still slug it out with Superman physically but has a new amazing power and knowledge of the future. On top of that, his entire goal in this fight is quite different from before. Doomsday wants to die, so that he can reach what he sees as his potential, threatening Superman’s loved ones in the process, or rather telling Superman that everyone would die unless he helped Doomsday. Doomsday’s new powers are the key to all of this, his power to control time allowing him to tempt Superman with glimpses of a terrible future and a way to stop that. The death of Parasite looks to be just the beginning.

Superman #20, by Joshua Williamson, Dan Mora, Alejandro Sanchez, and Ariana Maher, is available at comic stores and online on November 27, 2024.