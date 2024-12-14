DC Reveals Origin of Lois Lane’s Powers…And Who She Stole Them From

Amongst the many shake ups that resulted from DC’s Absolute Power, one of the more fascinating ones is in regards to Lois Lane. It was recently revealed that Lois has superpowers akin to Superman’s, and that’s led to her taking on the name Superwoman while Supercorp attempts to figure out what’s happening with her newfound abilities. We get some big answers in the Superwoman Special #1, and while not every answer is given, we learn what led to her getting powers in the first place before seeing exactly who she got those powers from, and it’s a doozy.

Absolute Power got started when Amanda Waller figured out a way to remove superpowers from the equation, using her new Amazo Task Force to hit and steal the powers of DC’s heroes. It worked too, at least for a while, but the heroes were able to figure out a way to take advantage of the fact that the Amazos were all linked together.

The heroes were able to bring the Amazos down using that link, but there were some unintended consequences to releasing all of the energy they had absorbed. While most of the powers went back to their original owner, not all of them returned to their former hosts, and some just disappeared completely.

That bring us to Lois, who at the moment that signal was sent to the Amazos happened to be wearing the mysterious and high powered suit of armor from Lex Luthor. When the signal went out it affected Lois as well, revealed that it also was connected to the other androids. Lois reveals to Kara and Lana that she doesn’t remember how she got to the Daily Planet after that, but from that moment on she’s had powers. We do also learn though that these powers might not be permanent, and so she could end up using them up if she continues to head out into the field. As this issue makes clear, that doesn’t show any signs of stopping, so it would seem that could happen sooner than later.

In the epilogue we get two big details regarding the source of those powers. For one, Supercorp as Lane’s suit of armor despite telling her they never found it. Mercy then reveals that the armor was designed by Lex for space travel, and was actually reaching out for signals in deep space.

Mercy makes it clear Lois can’t know about that, but there’s one more major details regarding Lois’ powers. There are only so many individuals who have powers at Superman’s level, and with everyone who has powers at his level accounted for as still having theirs, the question becomes who’s powers does she have? Well, it would seem that those powers belong to a certain Kryptonian General named Zod, and as the issue teases, he is going to lose it when he finds out who has them.

