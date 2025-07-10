G.I. Joe Finally Resurrects a Forgotten Part of the Franchise (And Fans Will Love It)

The greatest band to ever rock a stage in an episode of G.I. Joe is back. G.I. Joe has been thriving under the collaboration between Skybound, Image Comics, and Hasbro, which has resulted in the creation of the Energon Universe. Combining the G.I. Joe and Transformers franchises under one roof opens a world of possibilities and allows for some great storytelling potential. So far, that is being achieved in books like Void Rivals, Transformers, and G.I. Joe, but an upcoming one-shot is bringing back a welcome part of G.I. Joe that viewers of the animated series will surely remember.

Videos by ComicBook.com

G.I. Joe: Cold Slither #1 is a one-shot by writer Tim Seeley (Rogue, Local Man), artist Juann Cabal (Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man), colorist Rex Lokus (Aquaman), and letterer Pat Brosseau (Batman and Robin). It features the fictional rock band comprised of the Dreadnoks that appeared in the G.I. Joe animated series. Appropriately titled “Cold Slither,” the episode featured Cobra hatching a scheme to create their own rock band to use subliminal messages to sway audiences to their evil ways. Cold Slither will now get the spotlight in a new comic arriving on October 1st.

“The catchiest song ever to grace a military themed toy line has lived in my head rent-free for forty years, so I’m happy to drag it out, and write the true story of the scrappy band of miscreants who recorded it,” said Tim Seeley.

“My parents met at a Cold Slither gig back in the ’80s, so getting to draw this one-shot has been really special for me,” said Juann Cabal.

“To say this face-melting issue was a labor of love is an understatement,” shouted Ben Abernathy, Executive Editor. “Getting this motley crew of creators together for this incisive and heartfelt look at the rise and fall of the legendary Cold Slither was a heavy metal dream come true!”

G.I. JOE: Cold Slither #1 Cover A by Steve Beach

G.I. JOE: Cold Slither #1 Cover B by Juann Cabal

G.I. JOE: Cold Slither #1 Cover C (1:10 incentive) by Brent Schoonover

G.I. JOE: Cold Slither #1 Cover D (1:25 incentive) by Steve Beach

G.I. JOE: Cold Slither #1 Cover E (Blank Sketch Cover)

G.I. JOE: COLD SLITHER #1

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by JUANN CABAL

G.I. JOE: Cold Slither #1 Cover A by Steve Beach

G.I. JOE: Cold Slither #1 Cover B by Juann Cabal

G.I. JOE: Cold Slither #1 Cover C (1:10 incentive) by Brent Schoonover

G.I. JOE: Cold Slither #1 Cover D (1:25 incentive) by Steve Beach

G.I. JOE: Cold Slither #1 Cover E (Blank Sketch Cover)

Tune up your air guitar and turn off your free will, the greatest band ever reunites to rock and rule the world!

Discover the true story (or at least a wildly biased version) of what happened to Cold Slither through the eyes of the band themselves (who are definitely not the Dreadnoks in eyeliner…promise).

But as Cobra is topping the charts and dominating the world, can G.I. Joe stop them before the final encore?

Get ready for a comic book so loud, even sonic earplugs won’t save you…

G.I. joe: cold slither #1 first look

G.I. joe: cold slither #1 first look

G.I. joe: cold slither #1 first look

G.I. joe: cold slither #1 first look

G.I. joe: cold slither #1 first look

G.I. Joe: Cold Slither #1 goes on sale Wednesday, October 1st. Let us know your thoughts on Cold Slither’s return and the first look preview in the comments below!