Terry Moore Live: Strangers in Paradise Creator Will Stage a Three-Day Virtual Event

Terry Moore, the indie comics icon behind books like Strangers in Paradise and Rachel Rising, is hosting a three-day virtual convention all his own, beginning today. Terry Moore Live features a sale on Moore's website, along with live Q&A panels on YouTube, Instagram, and a "live sketch hour" on Facebook. Moore's site will also feature giveaways and flash deals over the course of the weekend, and Moore will sign all the comics that are pre-ordered during the three-day event. Free shipping and signed copies don't apply to pre-orders for the upcoming graphic novel Ever, which appears to have been temporarily removed from the sales site for the event.

Moore recently completed Five Years, a story that brought together characters from Strangers in Paradise, Echo, Rachel Rising, and Motor Girl. After Ever, his next planned series is a ten-issue miniseries featuring the character of Zoe from Rachel Rising, which we assume makes it a horror comedy. Zoe is, as the title might imply, a serial killer, but with the twist that the ancient evil motivating everything she does is obscured behind the adorable, innocent face of a pre-teen girl.

"She demanded it; I had to do it," Moore said, joking that since 2021 is going to be "such a great year," he's decided to do a serial-killer series that spans the year.

You can get both Ever -- which will be available in comic shops this November, and a hardcover edition of which is available exclusively from Moore -- and Serial through Diamond Comic Distributors (although you can get a 10-issue subscription to it now on his site).

Not long after announcing that his first project after Five Years would be Ever, a new graphic novel that would bypass monthly comics altogether and publish as an oversized one-shot in November, Moore announced he would go back to serialized work with Serial. The artist, who spends much of the year on the road at conventions during normal years, has had to modify how he works and his business model amid the pandemic just like most other indie comics creators and publishers.

Instead of being a virtual vendor with another show, though, it seems he has decided to launch his own show, something that will allow his fans to find him without his work getting buried by corporate comics publishers and other media.

Terry Moore Live takes place between now and the end of the weekend. You can check out Moore's official website for more details.