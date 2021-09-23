Terry Moore Live: Strangers in Paradise Creator’s 3-Day Virtual Event Returns

After what was apparently a successful outing in 2020, Strangers in Paradise and Serial creator Terry Moore’s three-day virtual event “Terry Moore Live” is returning next month, giving fans who have missed Moore at conventions an opportunity to buy original art, sketches, and signed comics at a discounted rate, as well as having video panels and interactive Q&As with fans. Conveniently enough, this year’s Terry Moore Live event comes on the heels of Serial‘s first collected edition, as well as reissues of the Rachel Rising and Echo omnibus hardcover and paperback collections available at Moore’s store.

Taking place October 1-3, Moore will have panels and live sketches on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube throughout the weekend. You can see his schedule below.



Instagram.com/TerryMooreArt

Friday 1:00 pm CDT

Saturday 5:00 pm CDT



Facebook.com/TerryMooreArt

Saturday 11:00 am CDT

YouTube.com/TerryMooreArt

Friday 7:00 pm CDT

Sunday 12:00 pm (Studio Sunday Live!) CDT

Moore is best known as the creator of Strangers in Paradise, the long writing romance/crime comic that drew acclaim throughout its original run, and returned for a new volume to celebrate its 25th anniversary in 2018. More recently, Moore completed Five Years, a story that brought together characters from Strangers in Paradise, Echo, Rachel Rising, and Motor Girl. Serial, currently ongoing, centers on a supporting character from Rachel Rising that quickly became a fan-favorite. Zoe is, as the title might imply, a serial killer, but with the twist that the ancient evil motivating everything she does is obscured behind the adorable, innocent face of a pre-teen girl. It’s possible, but far from guaranteed, that Moore may take the live show as an opportunity to reveal what’s next after Serial; he frequently used his Comic Con International panels to let fans know what was coming next.