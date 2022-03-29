Terry Moore Teases Strangers in Paradise Spinoff Coming Soon

Terry Moore took to social media last week to tease a possible Strangers in Paradise spinoff as his next comic, and in a podcast interview released today, seemed to confirm the timing of the new project. Moore, best known for his award-winning comics Strangers in Paradise and Rachel Rising, recently teased that he had a new project coming to Kickstarter — along with an image of the “Parker Lily,” a tattoo of a lily that the Parker Girls were forced to get in Strangers, suggesting that his next series will likely be a spinoff set in the world of organized crime.

During the original run of Strangers in Paradise, Darcy Parker and her criminal organization served as the series’ central antagonists. Prior to the start of SiP, series lead Katchoo had served as part of the organization, as well as being Darcy’s girlfriend for a time.

Both on social media and on the latest episode of Paneloids podcast, Moore only vaguely hinted that the new project was something he had been thinking about for a long time. In the podcast interview, he indicated that the project would start in July, presumably suggesting that the first issue will be solicited in the upcoming issue of Previews.

Even if it were confirmed that the Parker Girls are the focus of the next book, nothing he has said makes it clear whether the story would be set in the present day, when a more benign Parker organization is run by Katchoo’s sister Tambi Baker, or whether it would be a prequel, focusing on Katchoo’s time in the organization.

One could reasonably guess the “prequel” angle, if only because Moore recently teased the possibility of a Katchoo solo series in an Instagram post.

Strangers in Paradise ran from 1993 until 2007, and served as the launchpad for Moore’s comics career. In the years since it ended, all of his other creator-owned series — Echo, Rachel Rising, Motor Girl, Strangers in Paradise XXV, and Five Years — have shared a space with Strangers and featured at least one prominent character from the title’s world. His most recent series, Serial, served as a spinoff to Rachel Rising and concluded in February.

This weekend, Moore will host “Terry Moore Live,” a semi-annual virtual convention, where he interacts with fans on various social media platforms, offers deep discounts on his comics and original art, and offers to sign any comics or graphic novels fans purchase during the three-day window.