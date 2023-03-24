That Collectibles Show Interviews Todd Mcfarlane and Goes Inside the CGC Grading Process for Comics, Trading Cards and Video Games

Today, ComicBook.com is releasing the second episode of our special event series: That Collectibles Show. The series launched earlier this month with an episode focusing on the hottest craze in the world of plush: Squishmallows. This week, host Chris Killian takes us into a place many collectors have always dreamed of visiting. In 2022, CCG graded over 75 million collectibles, ranging from coins to video games. Multiple copies of such legendary collectibles as Action Comics #1, Amazing Fantasy #15, Magic the Gathering's Black Lotus and sealed Super Mario Bros. video games pass through their hands every year. In his visit to their headquarters, Chris focuses on their CGC division, which is responsible for grading collectibles in three categories that we cover in great detail: comic books, trading cards and video games.

As a special surprise, Chris also got a chance to interview one of the most famous comic book creators of all-time: Todd McFarlane. During his illustrious career, Todd McFarlane has worked on a number of popular characters, including Spider-Man, Batman, Hulk and more. McFarlane's Spider-Man series from the 90s still ranks as one of Marvel's best-selling comics of all time. McFarlane also co-created one of Marvel's most popular characters, the alien symbiote Venom. In 1992, McFarlane helped form Image Comics, where he created Spawn, which is the longest-running independent comic book series of all time. The debut issue of Spawn sold over 1.7 million copies, which is still a record for independent comic books. McFarlane was at CGC to sign thousands and thousands of some of his most famous comic books.

In addition to McFarlane, Chis also got to talk to the men and women behind the scenes at CGC headquarters. During the visit, some of CGC's top graders walked Chris through what they look for in assigning grades to comic books, trading cards and video games. Chris also got details on what it takes to get the elusive 9.8 rating or the even more rare 9.9 or 10.0 rating. Chris even got an in depth look at the grading process from start to finish, including encapsulation of rare comics, cards and games.

That Collectibles Show, hosted by Chris Killian, focuses on the world of collectibles, spotlighting comic books, trading cards, toys, video games, and much, much more. The series will feature some of the biggest companies in the collectibles industry, while also including in-depth interviews with creators and celebrity collectors.

Watch That Collectibles Show: Todd McFarlane – Grading Comics, Toys & Games to learn all about the grading process for comic books, trading cards and video games, as well as getting the inside scoop from Todd McFarlane on his signature, his personal collection, and the upcoming Spawn movie. That Collectibles Show: Todd McFarlane – Grading Comics, Toys & Games will stream on Paramount+ and PlutoTV through Mixible on Monday, March 27 at 9 PM PST/Midnight EST and Tuesday, March 28 at 1 AM PST/4 AM EST.