That Texas Blood Launches New Arc This Summer With Superstar Cover Artists

After a brief hiatus, Image Comics’ That Texas Blood returns this June with the next arc in the southern-fried crime thriller. Better yet, the book managed to land a trio of cover artists to create variants for the title’s return, and ComicBook.com has an exclusive first look at all three covers.

“The Snow Falls Endlessly in Wonderland” begins as a winter storm looms over Ambrose County. Set during January 1992, a local woman’s body is discovered and believed to be the latest victim of a horrifying West Texas serial killer.

The book’s, That Texas Blood #14, primary cover comes from Jacob Phillips, showing a terrified woman—presumably the very one the synopsis teases as a victim—screaming at an off-page attacker.

Then comes the Cover B from Matt Taylor, showing the presumed killer trudging through the rare Texas snow.

Taylor has an extensive resume designing movie posters for Mondo.

Last but not least is arguably one of the best covers the series has seen to date, by the legendary Greg Smallwood. Featuring Joe Bob himself dripping in blood.

The full solicitation text can be found below, and Smallwood’s cover is below that.

"THE SNOW FALLS ENDLESSLY IN WONDERLAND," Part ONE THAT TEXAS BLOOD returns with a BRAND-NEW STORY ARC! As a winter storm looms over Ambrose County in January of 1992, a local woman's body is discovered and believed to be the latest victim of a horrifying West Texas serial killer. Out on June 8th!

“CRIMINAL colorist and first time solo artist JACOB PHILLIPS and writer CHRIS CONDON break onto the scene with a brand-new ongoing series! Like Paris, Texas gut-punched by No Country for Old Men, this mature neo-Western crime series kicks off when the search for a casserole dish leads to a dark and tense confrontation on Sheriff Joe Bob Coates’ 70th birthday,” Image says of the hit series.