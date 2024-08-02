The Autumn Kingdom: Get Your First Look at Cullen Bunn and Christopher Mitten’s New Oni Press Series

Oni Press has provided ComicBook with an exclusive first look at The Autumn Kingdom #1 – the debut of a new four-part horror-fantasy spectacle from master storyteller Cullen Bunn (Invasive, The Sixth Gun, Harrow County) and fan-favorite artist Christopher Mitten (Hellboy & the B.P.R.D.)! Following one family’s labyrinthine descent through a perilous forest where the local folklore is anything but a myth, The Autumn Kingdom #1 appears in comic shops everywhere on September 4th.

In The Autumn Kingdom, bestselling author Andrew Kier found the perfect place to finish his latest dark-fantasy novel—an idyllic, remote cabin on the edge of a lush Swedish forest. His young daughters, Sommer and Winter, gleefully explore . . . until they happen upon a strange clearing of ancient statues: goblins, dwarves, elves, and a warrior queen mysteriously missing her swordhand and weapon. When something sinister follows the girls home and viciously snatches their parents in the night, the sisters’ only hope may be that ancient relic, lost in the forest underbrush, waiting for a new champion to take it up . . .

“The words ‘The Autumn Kingdom‘ have been written in one of my oldest journals for decades,” said writer Cullen Bunn. “Over the years, I’ve returned to them again and again. I knew I wanted to tell a dark fantasy tale about the fairy realms. I just wasn’t sure what that story might be until I stumbled onto the idea of Sommer and Winter, a pair of young sisters who find themselves alone, facing the forces of a supernatural realm. Their lives—and the lives of their parents—are on the line. Thank goodness they’ve discovered a nasty, death-dealing blade that seems to hunger for the blood of elves and trolls and goblins. Sommer and Winter are thrown down a violent path from which there may be no escape. No matter what, they won’t get through this journey unscathed and unchanged.”

“For years—almost as long as we’ve both been making comics—Cullen and I have been wanting to work together on something,” said artist Christopher Mitten. “And that it’s this book, this story, makes it all the more special.”

“The Autumn Kingdom is a dark fairytale born straight from the moss-grown hollows of an ancient Scandinavian forest,” says Senior Editor Bess Pallares. “As a folk horror enthusiast, when Cullen first shared his idea of these two young sisters fighting to save their parents from goblin hordes with only the assistance of a mysterious, powerful, and gigantic blade, my imagination was aflame with possibilities. Cullen and Chris have crafted a beautiful, terrifying, and exciting story sure to lure readers down its shadowy path into the woods.”

Here’s how Oni describes the issue, along with solicitation information and a peek at some of the art for the first issue:

Featuring dazzling covers from the darkest recesses of the imaginations of artists Christopher Mitten (Wasteland, The Alternates), Alison Sampson (Hit-Girl), Malachi Ward (Black Hammer: The End), Daniel Vega (The Codex Noirmatic), and Vanesa R. Del Rey (Scarlet Witch, Redlands), the Autumn Kingdom #1 shatters the line between dream and reality, horror and fantasy – Find it in comic shops everywhere September 4th!

THE AUTUMN KINGDOM #1 (of 4)

WRITTEN BY CULLEN BUNN

ART BY CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

COLORED BY FRANCESCO SEGALA AND LETTERED BY TAYLOR ESPOSITO

COVER A BY CHRISTOPHER MITTEN

COVER B BY ALISON SAMPSON

COVER C BY MALACHI WARD

VARIANT COVER (1:10) BY DANIEL VEGA

FULL ART VARIANT (1:20) BY MALACHI WARD

VARIANT COVER (1:30) BY VANESA R. DEL REY

FULL ART VARIANT (1:50) BY VANESA R. DEL REY

ON SALE SEPTEMBER 4TH | $4.99 | 32 PAGES | FC

IOC: 7/25/2024

FOC: 8/12/2024

