Comics Starter Pack: A Beginner’s Guide to the MCU’s Thunderbolts*

With Thunderbolts*, Marvel Studios adapts one of the longstanding Marvel Comics superteams, created in the 1990s, to discuss whether characters considered villains could genuinely reform. The core concept of the Thunderbolts is that characters that work outside the law sometimes have been thrust onto the wrong path due to external pressures and genuine ignorance of their own potential for good, an interesting discussion that the MCU will tap to force antiheroes such as Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) to work with villains like Ghost (Hannah John-Kamen) to save the world. The movie also introduces the powerful Sentry/Void (Lewis Pullman), a major and mysterious character that could have huge implications for the MCU going forward.

Each core character of Thunderbolts* has a long history in Marvel Comics that helps understand their personality, motivations, and what makes them a perfect fit for Marvel Studios’ ensemble adventure. Whether you want to understand these characters before watching Thunderbolts* or are curious to compare the MCU version with their comic book counterparts, this guide will help you find the essential comics.

Yelena Belova/White Widow Essential Storylines

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Originally introduced as the second Black Widow, Yelena Belova was trained in the same Red Room program as Romanoff and initially positioned as her antagonist before developing into a complex antihero. Black Widow by Devin Grayson and J.G. Jones offers the definitive introduction to Belova as she makes her full debut following a sketch appearance the previous year. This three-issue miniseries establishes her as the self-proclaimed “true” Black Widow, resentful of Romanoff’s defection to America and determined to prove herself superior. The storyline examines the psychological conditioning of the Red Room program, with Romanoff subjecting Belova to a cruel manipulation that forces her to confront the reality that they’re both pawns in geopolitical games larger than themselves.

Black Widow: Pale Little Spider by Greg Rucka and Igor Kordey explores Belova’s first solo mission investigating her trainer’s death, unaware she’s being manipulated into asserting herself as the new Black Widow. Published under Marvel’s mature MAX imprint, this three-issue series delves into the darker, morally compromised world Belova inhabits, blending espionage with psychological horror elements. Rucka’s nuanced characterization particularly shines when Belova discovers how deeply the Russian intelligence apparatus has been playing her, setting up her eventual disillusionment with government service.

Belova’s transformation into the White Widow begins with Tales of Suspense: Hawkeye & The Winter Soldier #100-104 by Matthew Rosenberg and Travel Foreman. Following Natasha Romanoff’s apparent death during Secret Empire, Belova assumes the Black Widow identity to honor her former rival while hunting Hydra remnants. This series brings together Belova with fellow future Thunderbolts member Winter Soldier, establishing their initial dynamic as reluctant allies united by shared connections to Romanoff. Their partnership, characterized by professional respect mixed with personal suspicion, provides the crucial groundwork for understanding their later Thunderbolts interactions.

White Widow by Sarah Gailey and Alessandro Miracolo represents Belova’s evolution beyond living in Romanoff’s shadow with her own identity and codename. This series solidifies her transition from antagonist to antihero while maintaining the moral complexity that makes her an ideal Thunderbolts recruit. Gailey’s character work explores Belova’s attempts to define herself outside institutional structures, a journey that parallels the Thunderbolts’ central premise of villains finding purpose beyond their original designations.

Essential Yelena Belova Reading:

Black Widow #1-3 (1999) – First full appearance and rivalry with Natasha Romanoff

Black Widow: Pale Little Spider #1-3 (2002) – Solo MAX series exploring her Red Room background

Secret Avengers #1-15 (2013) – A.I.M. Council membership and apparent death

Tales of Suspense: Hawkeye & The Winter Soldier #100-104 (2017) – Return as Black Widow following Romanoff’s apparent death

White Widow #1-5 (2023) – First solo series under new identity

Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier Essential Storylines

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Bucky Barnes perfectly embodies the Thunderbolts concept as a character defined by redemption, second chances, and the complex journey from villain to hero. Captain America Vol. 5 #1-14 by Ed Brubaker and Steve Epting revolutionized Barnes’ character by reintroducing him as the Winter Soldier, a Soviet assassin preserved through cryogenic freezing and mind control. This run explains how the teenage sidekick survived his apparent death in 1945, showing his transformation into a legendary ghost story among intelligence communities. Brubaker’s noir-influenced storytelling explores Barnes’ gradual recovery of identity, particularly in issues #8-14, where his memories resurface.

Winter Soldier #1-19 by Ed Brubaker, Jason Latour, and Butch Guice explores Barnes operating from the shadows as a S.H.I.E.L.D. agent after the world believes him dead. The series focuses on Barnes’ efforts to atone for his Soviet assassin past by tracking down other Winter Soldiers he trained during his brainwashed period. This storyline’s exploration of accountability resonates deeply with the Thunderbolts concept, as Barnes confronts living reminders of his darkest actions while trying to prevent further damage.

Captain America Vol. 5 #22-42 known collectively as “The Death of Captain America,” follows Barnes’ journey after Steve Rogers’ assassination. These issues, particularly #34, where Barnes first dons the Captain America costume, explore his reluctance to assume his friend’s mantle and his struggle to live up to Rogers’ legacy while acknowledging his own darker past. Then, in Winter Soldier #1-19 by Ed Brubaker, Jason Latour, and Butch Guice explores Barnes operating from the shadows after the world believes him dead. The series follows his efforts to atone for his past by tracking down other Winter Soldiers he trained during his brainwashed period.

Original Sin #1-8 by Jason Aaron and Mike Deodato features a crucial development in Barnes’ character as he discovers Nick Fury’s secret role as Earth’s unsanctioned protector from extraterrestrial threats. The event, particularly the revelation in issue #5 and the aftermath in issue #8, positions Barnes to take over Fury’s role as “the man on the wall” — Earth’s ruthless guardian operating from the shadows. This storyline highlights Barnes’ unique qualification for morally ambiguous missions that traditional heroes would refuse, establishing a new direction for the character that embraces both his tactical training and his complicated moral compass.

Bucky Barnes: The Winter Soldier #1-11 by Ales Kot and Marco Rudy takes Barnes’ character in a psychedelic cosmic direction as he embraces his role as Earth’s covert defender. Working alongside an alien companion named Daisy, Barnes travels through space, confronting threats before they reach Earth. Though polarizing among readers, this series showcases Barnes’ adaptability as a character while expanding his scope beyond Earth-bound espionage.

Essential Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier Reading:

Captain America Vol. 5 #1-14 (2005) – Winter Soldier revelation and identity recovery

Captain America Vol. 5 #22-42 (2007-2008) – “The Death of Captain America” and Barnes assuming the shield

Winter Soldier #1-19 (2012) – Solo series exploring atonement and past connections

Original Sin #1-8 (2014) – Barnes assumes Nick Fury’s “man on the wall” role

Bucky Barnes: The Winter Soldier #1-11 (2014) – Cosmic adventures as Earth’s defender

Robert “Bob” Reynolds/Sentry Essential Storylines

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

The Sentry is a Superman-level hero with a fractured psyche and a dark alter-ego known as the Void. Created as a retcon in 2000, Robert Reynolds was introduced as a forgotten superhero who had been erased from everyone’s memories, including his own. The Sentry by Paul Jenkins and Jae Lee offers the perfect introduction to the character, revealing how alcoholic Bob Reynolds discovers he was once the Golden Guardian of Good before his memories were erased to contain the Void. This five-issue miniseries, along with its accompanying one-shots (Sentry/Spider-Man, Sentry/Hulk, Sentry/Fantastic Four, and Sentry vs. The Void), establishes Bob’s tragic backstory and the duality that defines him.

New Avengers brings Sentry back into the mainstream Marvel Universe as he joins the Avengers following the “Avengers Disassembled” event. Issues #7-10 specifically deal with the return of the Void and Sentry’s efforts to overcome his mental illness with the help of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes. This run establishes the extent of Sentry’s power level while showcasing his tenuous grip on sanity. Writer Brian Michael Bendis explores whether deeply damaged individuals can truly become heroes, questioning if redemption is possible when one’s own mind is the enemy.

After that, Dark Avengers by Brian Michael Bendis provides essential context for understanding the Sentry. As Norman Osborn’s unstable weapon, Reynolds becomes increasingly unhinged as the series progresses, eventually fully transforming into the Void during the “Siege” event. Issues #13-16 are particularly crucial, showing how manipulation by authority figures can push Reynolds past his breaking point.

Finally, The Sentry by Jeff Lemire and Kim Jacinto examines Bob’s attempts to contain the Void through an artificial reality created by Doctor Strange. This five-issue series delves into Reynolds’ fractured psyche as he battles his darker half while trying to live a normal life. Lemire’s psychological horror approach provides deep insight into the ongoing internal struggle that makes Sentry such an unpredictable team member. The series ultimately leads to Sentry accepting the Void as part of himself rather than an external entity, a crucial character development.

Essential Sentry Reading:

The Sentry #1-5 (2000) – Origin story and introduction of the Void

New Avengers #7-10 (2005) – Reintegration with the Marvel Universe

Dark Avengers #1-16 (2009-2010) – Descent into darkness under Osborn’s control

Siege #1-4 (2010) – Ultimate confrontation as the Void

The Sentry #1-5 (2018) – Jeff Lemire’s psychological exploration of duality

Ghost Essential Storylines

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

First appearing as an Iron Man villain, Ghost has evolved into a complex character driven by ideological convictions rather than simple greed or power lust. Iron Man #219-221 by David Michelinie and Bob Layton introduces Ghost as a corporate saboteur targeting Stark Enterprises. This arc establishes Ghost’s core motivation — a hatred for corporate greed stemming from his own tragic past as a programmer whose innovations were exploited by executives. The story reveals that after his technology caused the death of a woman he loved, he transformed himself using his own “flux-state processors” to become intangible. This origin establishes Ghost’s ideological foundations.

Iron Man: Inevitable #1-6 by Joe Casey and Frazer Irving updates Ghost for modern readers, showcasing his evolution from simple villain to ideological vigilante. This limited series pits Ghost against both Iron Man and the third Spymaster, demonstrating his independence from typical villain alliances and his complex moral code. Casey portrays Ghost as someone who holds genuine anti-corporate convictions rather than using them as mere justification for criminal activity, providing essential character development that explains his later willingness to join government programs specifically to sabotage them from within.

Thunderbolts #128-136 features Ghost’s recruitment into Norman Osborn’s black ops team during the “Dark Reign” era. Ghost explicitly tells Black Widow that he’s joined Osborn’s team to act as “a virus” that will bring down the system from within. These issues reveal Ghost’s strategic patience and willingness to play the long game, traits that distinguish him from more impulsive team members. His calculated betrayal of Osborn at the storyline’s conclusion demonstrates that his loyalty is to his ideals rather than any individual or organization.

After that, Thunderbolts #144-150 follow Ghost’s transition to Luke Cage’s more heroic iteration of the team as part of a prison rehabilitation program. Writer Jeff Parker explores Ghost’s reluctant integration into a team genuinely trying to do good, creating tension between his anti-authoritarian instincts and his growing connection to teammates. The storyline “Ghost’s Story” in issue #151 finally reveals his mysterious origin in full, explaining how corporate exploitation transformed him from a brilliant programmer into a vengeful specter.

Essential Ghost Reading:

Iron Man #219-221 (1987) – First appearance and conflict with Tony Stark

Iron Man: Inevitable #1-6 (2005-2006) – Modernized characterization as an ideological saboteur

Thunderbolts #128-136 (2009) – Recruitment under Osborn and undercover activities

Thunderbolts #144-151 (2010) – Luke Cage’s team and full origin revealed

Alexei Shostakov/Red Guardian Essential Storylines

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Alexei Shostakov is the Soviet Union’s direct response to Captain America, a complex figure whose patriotism eventually transforms into disillusionment. Originally a celebrated test pilot married to Natasha Romanova, Alexei’s story is defined by manipulation, with the KGB faking his death and molding him into a super-soldier. The Avengers #43-44 (1967) by Roy Thomas and John Buscema introduces Alexei Shostakov as the Red Guardian, battling the Avengers while guarding a secret Chinese military base. This debut establishes his core conflict when he encounters his ex-wife, Natasha, now an American superhero. The shock of recognition leads to a pivotal moment where Alexei chooses to save Captain America and Black Widow from Colonel Ling’s attack, seemingly dying in the process.

Daredevil Vol. 2 #64 reveals Alexei survived his apparent death and has risen to a position of power in Bulgaria. The story centers on his plot to capture and try Black Widow for her actions as a Soviet agent, demonstrating his lingering resentment and complex relationship with his past. Writer Brian Michael Bendis portrays Alexei as someone still wrestling with his Soviet indoctrination while exercising individual agency, establishing the psychological foundation that would eventually lead him to question all authority structures — both Soviet and American.

Widowmaker #1-4 by Jim McCann and David Lopez reinvents Alexei as the new Ronin, plotting to instigate a war between Russia and Japan through the Dark Ocean Society. This limited series explores Alexei’s post-Soviet identity crisis as he attempts to restore Russia’s former glory through extremist means. The storyline concludes with his capture by S.H.I.E.L.D., setting up his eventual path to the Thunderbolts. McCann’s characterization depicts Alexei as a man without a country, someone whose skill set and ideology have outlived the empire that created him, making him an ideal candidate for a team of outcasts.

Widowmakers: Red Guardian and Yelena Belova by Devin Grayson and Michele Bandini pairs Alexei with another former Soviet agent on a mission to recover files from the mysterious Operation Snowblind. This one-shot establishes his contemporary characterization as a deeply flawed antihero prone to self-mythologizing about his past glories. Grayson writes Alexei as someone desperately trying to reclaim relevance in a world that has moved beyond Cold War ideologies, highlighting both his insecurities and his genuine combat prowess.

In addition, Winter Guard #1-4 by Ryan Cady and Jan Bazaldua pits Alexei against Russia’s current superhero team while continuing his quest for the Snowblind files. This miniseries further develops his complicated relationship with his homeland, as he finds himself an enemy of the country he once represented. The conflict with the Winter Guard forces Alexei to confront his legacy and question whether his actions are truly in Russia’s best interests or merely serving his own need for vindication.

Essential Red Guardian Reading:

The Avengers #43-44 (1967) – First appearance and apparent death

Daredevil Vol. 2 #64 (2004) – Return and conflict with Black Widow

Widowmaker #1-4 (2011) – Reinvention as Ronin and capture by S.H.I.E.L.D.

Widowmakers: Red Guardian and Yelena Belova (2020) – Partnership and betrayal of Yelena

Winter Guard #1-4 (2021) – Conflict with Russia’s current heroes and identity crisis

Taskmaster Essential Storylines

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Originally introduced as a villain with “photographic reflexes” allowing him to copy anyone’s fighting style, Taskmaster has evolved into a complex mercenary trainer and occasional antihero. The side effect of his powers causes him to lose personal memories, resulting in a character who often can’t remember his own past.

Avengers #195-196 by David Michelinie and George Pérez offers the definitive introduction to Taskmaster as he battles the Avengers. This two-issue story establishes his core abilities, revealing how he operates training academies for criminal organizations while using his photographic reflexes to perfectly mimic the fighting techniques of heroes like Captain America and Hawkeye. The story sets up his business-oriented approach to villainy, positioning him as a mercenary rather than an ideologically driven antagonist.

Taskmaster #1-4 by Fred Van Lente and Jefte Palo reveals Taskmaster’s tragic origin story. This limited series explains how former S.H.I.E.L.D. agent Tony Masters injected himself with a Nazi-developed serum that granted him his photographic reflexes but at the cost of his personal memories. The series introduces Mercedes Merced, Taskmaster’s wife, who has secretly served as his handler and memory keeper for years. This storyline also explains his mercenary nature, as without memories of his own identity, his only constant is his remarkable fighting ability.

Secret Avengers #32-33 by Rick Remender and Matteo Scalera showcases Taskmaster’s shifting loyalties as he first works for the villainous Shadow Council before joining the Secret Avengers. This arc explores the complexity of his character, as he proves willing to betray his employers when the stakes become too high. His recruitment into the heroic Secret Avengers by S.H.I.E.L.D. establishes a precedent for his later inclusion in teams like the Thunderbolts.

Avengers: The Initiative #8-19 by Dan Slott and Christos Gage places Taskmaster in the role of combat instructor at Camp Hammond during the post-Civil War registration era. These issues explore his effectiveness as a teacher rather than just a fighter, showing how his unique abilities make him valuable to both heroes and villains. His position in training government-sanctioned heroes despite his criminal past establishes a pattern of official organizations overlooking his villainous history when his skills prove useful.

Essential Taskmaster Reading:

Avengers #195-196 (1980) – First appearance and introduction of his abilities

Taskmaster #1-4 (2010) – Origin story revealing the cost of his powers

Secret Avengers #32-33 (2012) – Betrayal of the Shadow Council and heroic turn

Avengers: The Initiative #8-19 (2008-2009) – Role as government instructor

John Walker/U.S. Agent Essential Storylines

Image courtesy of Marvel Comics

Unlike Steve Rogers’ idealistic vision of America, John Walker embodies a more hardline patriotism born from military service and personal tragedy. Captain America #323-332 by Mark Gruenwald and Paul Neary introduces John Walker as the Super-Patriot, a corporate-sponsored “patriotic” figure who publicly criticizes Captain America as outdated. This arc establishes Walker’s defining traits: his Southern background, military training, and complex relationship with patriotism driven by his brother’s death in Vietnam. Gruenwald deliberately crafted Walker as Steve Rogers’ opposite — more aggressive, less idealistic, and willing to employ extreme methods in service to his country.

Captain America #333-350 by Mark Gruenwald chronicles Walker’s appointment as the new Captain America after Rogers resigns. This pivotal storyline follows Walker’s attempt to embody America’s greatest hero while struggling with rage issues. The arc reaches its emotional climax when the Watchdogs murder Walker’s parents after his identity is exposed, triggering a violent breakdown. These issues establish the personal trauma and governmental manipulation that would shape his future as U.S. Agent. The transition happens in Captain America #354, after Steve Rogers reclaims the Captain America mantle. This issue establishes Walker’s new costume and role while exploring his complicated feelings about being replaced.

West Coast Avengers #44-57 by John Byrne features Walker’s integration into the Avengers as U.S. Agent, wearing a black variant of Captain America’s costume and serving as a government watchdog. These issues explore his difficult adjustment to team dynamics, particularly his antagonistic relationship with Hawkeye. The storyline showcases Walker’s evolution as he begins to define himself beyond the shadow of Captain America while still maintaining his distinctive aggressive personality.

U.S. Agent #1-4 by Mark Gruenwald and M.C. Wyman follows Walker’s investigation of the Scourge of the Underworld, a vigilante organization executing supervillains. This limited series explores Walker’s conflicted feelings about lethal justice as he confronts an organization that, like him, believes in extreme approaches to crimefighting. The series culminates with Walker discovering the Scourge program was created by a disillusioned Golden Age hero, forcing him to confront potential parallels to his own moral code.

Essential John Walker/U.S. Agent Reading:

Captain America #323-332 (1986-1987) – Introduction as Super-Patriot

Captain America #333-350 (1987-1989) – Tenure as Captain America

Captain America #354 (1989) – First appearance as U.S. Agent

West Coast Avengers #44-57 (1989-1990) – Integration into the Avengers

U.S. Agent #1-4 (1993) – Solo investigation of the Scourge program

