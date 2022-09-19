The Avengers Wage a War Across Time in Marvel Limited Series

Marvel Comics celebrates the 60th anniversary of Earth's mightiest heroes in Avengers: War Across Time, a five-issue limited series set in the legendary era created by Stan Lee, Jack Kirby, and Don Heck. Assembling the classic team of Avengers — Captain America, Iron Man, Thor, Giant-Man, and the Wasp — are Eisner Hall of Famer Paul Levitz (DC's The Legion of Super-Heroes) in his first story for Marvel Comics and artist Alan Davis (DC's JLA: The Nail, Marvel's Avengers Vol. 3). Described as a love letter to Avengers history, War Across Time arrives just in time for the team's milestone anniversary in January 2023.

"I learned much of my writing craft from The Avengers, and it's been a delight to pay homage to my old friends Stan, Jack and Don by trying to do something that might have been an extended issue #11.1," Levitz told Marvel.com. "We've been cooking this up for a long time, and I hope readers have as much fun with it as I did."

Set in the wake of 1964's Avengers #11, which pit the Avengers against a Spider-Man android created by the time-lord Kang the Conqueror, War Across Time takes place in the bygone era of the earliest days of Earth's mightiest heroes. The limited series journeys back in time to tell an untold tale that begins with a battle against their former teammate: the rampaging Hulk.

Marvel describes Levitz and Davis' series as follows: "War Across Time will see the original Avengers at their very best as they battle an onslaught of powerful and strange new threats that strike at the very heart of the team. At the center of it all will be Kang the Conqueror, reaching back from the furthest reaches of time to destroy the Avengers legacy!

"Thor! Iron Man! Captain America! Giant-Man and the Wasp! It's the classic Avengers against the Hulk on the streets of New York, and the beginning of a showdown with Kang the Conqueror that will span the centuries!"

Avengers: War Across Time goes on sale January 11. See the first preview pages in the gallery below.

Along with kicking off the Avengers' 60th Anniversary at the start of the new year, Marvel will celebrate six decades of Janet van Dyne, the original Wasp, in her own four-issue limited series from Al Ewing and Kasia Nie in January 2023. Janet (played by Michelle Pfeiffer) and Kang the Conqueror (played by Jonathan Majors) both feature in Marvel Studios' Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, part of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, in theaters February 17, 2023.