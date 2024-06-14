The Boys Comic Books That Inspired The Show Can Be Yours For Only $18

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Just in case you were unaware, The Boys series that you've been enjoying on Amazon Prime Video is based on the The New York Times best-selling comic by Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson. If you haven't read the source material yet, here's your big chance to own the entire library for the ridiculously low price of only $18.

Indeed, all 12 volumes of The Boys comic book series along with The Boys: Dear Becky (which is set 12 years after the events of the mainline series) are available here at Humble Bundle for only $18, which is less than the price of single omnibus edition on Amazon. Of course, the bundle edition will be delivered digitally, but the good news is that they can be read on any device. Plus, a portion of the purchase price will go to support the Comic Book Legal Defense Fund. Cheaper 5 item and 1 item The Boys comic book bundles are also available if you aren't interested in picking up the whole series.

The Boys Season 4 premiered its first three episodes on Thursday, June 13th, streaming on Prime Video. Subsequent episodes will be released one at a time every Thursday. The Boys TV series creator Eric Kripke confirmed recently that the upcoming The Boys season 5 will be the final one for the series.

A synopsis for The Boys Season 4 season reads: In Season 4 of The Boys, the world is on the brink. Victoria Neuman is closer than ever to the Oval Office and under the muscly thumb of Homelander, who is consolidating his power. Butcher, with only months to live, has lost Becca's son and his job as The Boys' leader. The rest of the team are fed up with his lies. With the stakes higher than ever, they have to find a way to work together and save the world before it's too late.

The Season 4 cast of The Boys includes Karl Urban as Billy Butcher, Jack Quaid as Hughie Campbell, Antony Starr as Homelander, Erin Moriarty as Annie January, Jessie T. Usher as A-Train, Laz Alonso as Mother's Milk, Chace Crawford as The Deep, Tomer Capone as Frenchie, Karen Fukuhara as Kimiko Miyashiro, Colby Minifie as Ashley Barrett, Claudia Doumit as Victoria Neuman and Cameron Crovetti as Ryan. New to the cast is Susan Heyward as Sister Sage, Valorie Curry as Firecracker and of course Morgan.