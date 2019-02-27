Preview: Nothing Is What It Seems In ‘The Girl In The Bay’ #2

The story of Kathy Sartori and her mysterious death and return continues in The Girl In The Bay #2, and we’ve got an exclusive preview of the issue.

The new series focuses on Kathy Sartori, who was killed and thrown into the water but has made her way back to the world…only it’s fifty years later. As we see in issue #2, things aren’t getting any clearer for Sartori, who is faced with another death before she can even fully process hers, and who is the lady she is seeing in these visions? Lots of questions, and you can start to get answers on the next page.

ComicBook.com’s Patrick Cavanaugh reviewed the first issue, saying “From its opening panels, The Girl in the Bay hooks a reader with the tease that our main character will die, making it impossible to put the book down.” You can read his full review right here.

The Girl in the Bay #2 is written by J.M. DeMatteis and drawn by Corin Howell with colors by James Devlin. The story is edited by Karen Berger, and you can check out the official description below.

“Is it possible for the same woman to be murdered twice? Thrown fifty years into the future, lost in a world both familiar and terrifying, Kathy Sartori tries to solve the riddle of her own murder–only to find herself faced with another tragic and brutal death.”

The Girl in the Bay #2 hits comic stores on March 6th, and you can check out the exclusive preview on the next slides.

Visions

Ghosts

Death Awaits