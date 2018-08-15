Preview: Mr. Incredible Teaches A New Generation In ‘Incredibles 2: Crisis in Mid-Life!’

The Incredibles are a family first and superheroes second, though both come into play in our new preview of Dark Horse Comics‘ Incredibles 2 #2: Crisis in Mid-Life! & Other Stories.

The new issue features the beloved Pixar family conducting a training session with Dash and Violet as they face off against their dad Mr. Incredible. They know how to use their powers in a pinch, but as Mr. Incredibly quickly shows them there is plenty to learn about properly utilize their abilities, and plenty of weaknesses to shore up.

While they are doing that little Jack-Jack is peacefully eating a cookie, but that goes south very quickly, as the little tyke ends up shrinking down to miniature size and falling down a hole in the ground. As we saw in the movie though, Jack-Jack is more than capable of defending himself, so maybe we should just feel bad for whatever he finds down there.

You can check out the new preview in the gallery.

You can find the official description for Disney Pixar The Incredibles 2 #2: Crisis in Mid-Life! & Other Stories below.

“Bob and the kids have begun hero training–to make this generation of the Incredibles family the most incredible ever! Helen’s reservations about the intensity of the training are realized when Dash and Violet’s rookie mistakes lead Bob to redouble their training . . . Meanwhile, Bob’s continued bedtime story turns into something the kids can never unhear–it began as a mushy date night with Elastigirl! Then in an adventure all his own, Jack-Jack drops a cookie and receives unexpected assistance from an army of ants!”

Writer: Christos Gage, Landry Walker

Pencillers: Gurihiru; J Bone; Andrea Greppi

Inkers: Gurihiru; J Bone; Roberta Zanotta

Colorists: Gurihiru; Dan Jackson; Angela Capolupo

Cover Artist: Gurihiru

Variant Cover Artist: J Bone with colors by Dan Jackson

You can also find the description for the first issue below.

“Dedicating a new submarine, Mr. Incredible is interrupted by the dastardly Bomb Voyage–who is intent on crushing the crowd of onlookers underneath the sub! Mr. Incredible’s struggle to save the day has him questioning his powers–could something be wrong?

Meanwhile, Bob tells Jack-Jack a bedtime story that has Violet and Dash calling foul: this battle from his glory days seems too amazing to be true. Then, on a visit to the park, Jack-Jack uses his powers to overcome a worthy opponent!”

Disney Pixar The Incredibles 2 #2: Crisis in Mid-Life! & Other Stories is in comic shops now.