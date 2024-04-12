The Marvel Art of Russell Dauterman: Here's Your First Look at the Book's Dustjacket Art

Veteran Marvel artist Russell Dauterman, who has spent the last decade working on titles like The Mighty Thor, X-Men, and Scarlet Witch, has launched a crowdfunding campaign for a new art book, titled The Marvel Art of Russell Dauterman. The campaign, which you can support here, will feature exclusives such as a 1,000 piece Women of Marvel puzzle, Hellfire Gala and X-Men 24" x 36" posters, an X-Men trading cards set, and collectible stickers, as well as the 216-page 9" x 12" high end coffee table book and 5 fantastic 11" x 17" prints: X-Men Legends, Jean Grey & Emma Frost, Scarlet Witch, The Mighty Thor, and The Marvel Art of Russell Dauterman cover.

Russell's costume designs for Storm, Jean Grey, Scarlet Witch, and the bestselling X-Men event Hellfire Gala were the talk of the comics industry. Now Clover Press and Marvel Comics are collaborating on The Marvel Art of Russell Dauterman, the latest in Clover Press' series of high-end, boutique artbooks that showcase legendary Marvel Comics artists, featuring iconic images alongside rare and never-before-seen artwork. The Kickstarter campaign for the book is now live.

"Since I saw X-Men: The Animated Series as a seven-year-old, I've loved the X-Men," said Dauterman. "That show led me to a love of Marvel Comics and to a career as a comic book artist. I'm so grateful to work for Marvel and to draw the characters I've loved for nearly my whole life. I'm beyond thrilled to share that art in this book!"

Here's a look at the dustjacket art:

"Russell's art is stunning. His sense of design and composition, plus his modern sense of storytelling, makes him one of Marvel's top artists to follow, " said Hank Kanalz, Publisher of Clover Press. "And follow they do – it was great to see his X-Men '97 #1 variant cover go viral on social media when he and Marvel revealed it, leading into the animated series debut. His love for these characters comes through with every page."

The Marvel Art Of... books are a series of high-end, boutique artbooks that showcase legendary Marvel Comics' artists, featuring iconic images alongside rare and never-before-seen artwork. The Marvel Art Of... series debuted in 2023 with The Marvel Art of David Mack, The Marvel Art of Alex Maleev, and The Marvel Art of David Nakayama, all of which will be available as add-ons in the new campaign.

As part of the campaign, Clover Press will offer a signed edition of The Marvel Art of Russell Dauterman, a signed edition with remarque, and a Limited Edition Exclusive Slipcase.

You can check out some more of the book's art below.