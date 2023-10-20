The Art of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Is On Sale Now With a Deluxe Edition

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available now for anyone that owns a PS5, and if you would like to take a deeper dive into Insomniac Games' stunning visuals then you'll want to pick up a copy of The Art of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. The book is available in an oversized hardcover standard edition and a extra gorgeous Deluxe Edition, both of which are discounted at the time of writing.

The deluxe edition of the book includes an exclusive cover treatment, a decorative slipcase, and a folio enclosing a gallery-quality print. Both versions take you inside the development of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 through concept art and creator commentary across 248 pages.

"Dark Horse Books and Marvel Games have joined forces to present The Art of Marvel's Spider-Man 2. This passionately designed volume celebrates the art and artistry behind the Wall Crawlers and their exploits, and provides fascinating insights to amaze any Spider-Fan!"

Pre-orders for The Art of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 standard edition can be found here on Amazon for $44.99 (10% off). The Deluxe edition is available to pre-order here on Amazon for $89.99 (10% off). Note that the release date is set for April 16th, and there's a good chance that the discount will go up between now and then. Amazon pre-order customers will automatically get the lowest price offered during this period.

On that note, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse -The Art of the Movie and the sequel Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse: The Art of the Movie are currently part of a buy 1, get 1 50% off book sale on Amazon. The sale won't last long, but you will still be able to pick up the books with a discount here on Amazon. You can browse through the entire B1G1 50% off sale right here on Amazon while it lasts.

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Review

After playing Marvel's Spider-Man 2, ComicBook overall came away from the experience very keen on the game that built upon what'd already been laid out in Marvel's Spider-Man and expanded on in Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales. The game got a 4.5/5 from us with the full review found here and a snippet of it below:

"Beyond the symbiote powers, Insomniac Games has found other ways to streamline combat. Previously, you had a gadget wheel that allowed you to slow down combat and switch to different gadgets. It was a bit disruptive to the flow of gameplay, but Insomniac has completely removed it in favor of four simple gadgets that are bound to R1 + one of the face buttons on the controller. It gets rid of the gadgets that people probably didn't use as much or at the very least, meshes them together with other ones via skill upgrades. It makes a world of difference and keeps things feeling smooth and simultaneously frenetic."

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is available starting today, October 20th, exclusively on the PlayStation 5.