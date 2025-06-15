The Phoenix Force Just Got a New Host (And It Could Be Disastrous)

Marvel is working to bring Ms. Marvel closer to the X-Men, and she’s got to witness one of the worst days in X-Men history. Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1 sees Ms. Marvel chase Legion to the days when the Dark Phoenix was ascendant. The current Giant-Size story is shaping up to be pretty great. Legion has always been one of Marvel’s most powerful beings, and this new version of the character is one of the more interesting versions of Legion ever. With David Haller off in the White Hot Room of the Phoenix, this new Legion is controlled by the cacophony of alters that always made Legion so dangerous. Bringing this character to the days of “The Dark Phoenix Saga” is one of the scariest things imaginable, and it bears terrible fruit for the X-Men.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Legion’s mission has been to find David Haller and get him back into their body, and Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1 brings him very close to that. The Dark Phoenix heard Legion the moment that he entered that time and was intrigued by Legion’s offer. The Phoenix Force decides to jump hosts, and suddenly, Legion is given one of the greatest powers in all of creation. This is a huge development, and it could spell doom for Ms. Marvel and the X-Men.

The Phoenix Force Is More Powerful than Gods

The Phoenix Force is one of the most powerful forces in the Marvel Multiverse. It is the force of death and rebirth, and it exists to destroy and rebuild reality. Over the years, readers have seen various incarnations of the Phoenix Force doing amazing things. Readers got an idea of how powerful Dark Phoenix was right off the bat when it ate the star of the D’Bari solar system. Readers had seen some pretty amazing feats of power in the Marvel Universe, but they had never seen anything like this. The Phoenix Force is a force of universal destruction, something that readers learned during the story “Here Comes Tomorrow.” Grant Morrison’s New X-Men expanded the scope of the Phoenix Force, as we learned that part of its job was to prune away diseased timelines. This is power on a level that few beings in the Marvel Multiverse can even fathom. A lot of people think the Celestials are powerful and they certainly are. However, even they couldn’t mess with a fully powered Phoenix host. Eternity is the embodiment of the universe itself, but the Phoenix Force eats entire universes. It’s a force of power that is unlike anything else out there. It’s the only power in the multiverse that can match a Dominion, a being that exists outside of space and time. The Phoenix Force is something else.

Legion is able to entice the Phoenix Force to leave Jean Grey for a simple reason — they promise that they’ll go along with the mission of the Phoenix Force. Jean Grey is constantly fighting against the Phoenix Force, and won’t let it serve its purpose in the universe. The Phoenix Force in Legion wouldn’t have to fight against its host, because the alters in Legion’s head are no longer human. They don’t have a love for the living, and they always drove Legion to destruction. The Phoenix Force is always dangerous, but would be even more dangerous with Legion at the helm. Legion would allow it to destroy everything, burning down the universe, all in order to get to the White Hot Room and take revenge against David Haller for leaving them behind. Legion is already a godlike being, but with the Phoenix Force, they’re dangerous on a level that is hard to fathom. Ms. Marvel and the X-Men are put into a hopeless situation. However, that’s where the X-Men are at their best.

Legion Does Immeasurable Damage Before the Phoenix Force Leaves Him

One thing that people don’t realize about “The Dark Phoenix Saga” is what Jean loses control of. Jean was able to hold the Phoenix Force back from burning down entire universes, until the mental damage done by Mastermind caused her to lose control. The Phoenix Force was finally able to do the things that it was supposed to as Dark Phoenix. Jean was constantly fighting the Phoenix Force, and it didn’t like that. Legion offers the Phoenix Force something it doesn’t have — a willing host. Readers get to see just how dangerous the Phoenix is with a willing host throughout Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1, as the Phoenix Legion destroys countless Shi’Ar ships and wipes the floor with the X-Men and Imperial Guard.

Of course, it all comes to naught because the Phoenix Force wants Jean more than anything. Jean is the current anchor for the Phoenix Force, and it goes back into her. However, it can’t be denied that Phoenix Legion is one of the most dangerous Phoenix hosts of all time.

Giant-Size Dark Phoenix Saga #1 is on sale now.