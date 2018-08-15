Preview: Cross Commands Your Attention In Slick New ‘Weatherman’ Variant Cover

The Weatherman #3 hits stands this week, but we’ve got your exclusive first look at a new variant from artist Bengal.

The new cover features series star Amanda Cross looking like she’s about to take out some poor soul from the shadows with two energy knives at her side. We’ve learned from this series that Cross isn’t someone you want on your bad side, and frankly, this cover is just another reminder of why.

You can check out the new variant cover in all its glory below.

As for what The Weatherman is all about, while it does include a Weatherman, it is far from just about predicting snowfall and or hot how it’s going to be outside according to writer Jody LeHeup.

“We love the idea of people coming to this book thinking that it’s going to be a mundane slice-of-life story and then reading the first issue and being like, ‘Woah, holy s***! This isn’t about the weather at all!’” LeHeup told Image. “Part of the fun of a title/character like this is playing with expectations. It’s interesting because The Weatherman is sort of a mix of tones; it’s this widescreen, fast-paced, science fiction adventure full of colorful characters and heartfelt humor set in a rich world full of super slick future aesthetics. But at its core, The Weatherman is the story of a man accused of a horrendous crime that’s mind-boggling in scale. A crime he doesn’t remember committing. And given that fact—if he did do it—can he still be held responsible? This is a story about how we as people deal with trauma, guilt, and the damage we do in the name of balancing the scales of justice.”

The Weatherman #4 is written by Jody LeHeup and drawn by Nathan Fox with variant covers by Marcos Martin and Bengal. You can find the official description below.

“Every human left alive wants a piece of Nathan Bright—but there’s only so much of him to go around. Enter the Pearl, a crime lord in the business of making revenge as sweet a possible… and death last forever.”

First up though is The Weatherman #3, and you can find the description for that issue below.

“Cut off, on the run, and hunted by The Marshal, Nathan and Cross try to stay alive long enough to find Nathan’s lost memory and the key to stopping another world-ending attack. But they’ll have to survive each other first…”

The Weatherman #3 is in comic stores on August 15, 2018, while The Weatherman #4 is in stores on September 12th.

What do you think of The Weatherman series so far? Let us know in the comments!