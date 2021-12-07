The Weekly Pull: Batman, Marvel’s Voices: Community, Grendel, and More

It’s almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we’re going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.

This week, DC debuts significant new issues of Batman and Superman: Son of Kal-El, and new takes on familiar heroes get explored in titles like One-Star Squadron and Captain America/Iron Man. Plus, a number of new trade paperbacks, and so much more!

What comics are you most excited about this week? Let us know which new releases you’re looking forward to reading in the comments, and feel free to leave some of your suggestions as well. Check back tomorrow for our weekly reviews and again next week for a new installment of The Weekly Pull.

Superman: Son of Kal-El Annual #1

Written by Tom Taylor

Art by Clayton Henry, Steve Pugh

Published by DC Comics

Everything about Taylor’s Superman: Son of Kal-El has been fantastic, a lovely combination of heartfelt coming of age and action-filled intrigue. We get a bit more of that same energy with this issue but what makes it a real standout and a must read is the return of the biggest villain in the Superman mythos: Lex Luthor. That’s right, come for Jon Kent’s story continuing, stay for the arrival of Lex Luthor. Really, this is a cannot miss book connected to a cannot miss series. — Nicole Drum

One-Star Squadron #1

Written by Mark Russell

Art by Steve Lieber

Colors by Dave Stewart

Lettering by Dave Sharpe

Published by DC Comics

If Mark Russell and Steve Lieber’s only collaboration consisted of an illustrated version of my grocery list, it would be one of the most highly-anticipated and beloved parts of my collection. Luckily, instead we all get One-Star Squadron, a series that utilizes both of their humorist sensibilities to an incredible extent. The limited series examines the gig economy through the lens of “Heroz4U”, an app that employs less-popular heroes for everything from video messages to kids’ birthday parties. At the center of the organization are characters such as Red Tornado, Power Girl, and Gangbuster, and their different perspectives on the business of being a hero drive the series. One-Star Squadron is the kind of irreverent, thought-provoking and surprisingly poignant book that mainstream comics always need more of, with a roster and a tone that feel like the spiritual successor to some of the weirdest team books of the 80s and 90s. I have barely stopped thinking about One-Star Squadron#1since I read it – and odds are, you’ll feel the same. — Jenna Anderson

M.O.M.: Mother of Madness

Written by Emilia Clarke and Marguerite Bennett

Art by Leila Leiz

Published by Image Comics

I feel like I’ve already waxed poetic at length about how wonderful M.O.M.: Mother of Madness is, and it still doesn’t feel like nearly enough praise. The Image Comics miniseries, which spawned from an original idea from Game of Thrones and Solo: A Star Wars Story‘s Emilia Clarke, follows the journey of Maya, a single mother who can harness a proverbial swiss army knife of superpowers under some very specific superpowers. Mother of Madness is the rare celebrity comic debut that not only feels right at home in the medium, but elevates it, with Clarke and Marguerite Bennett’s script bringing a subversive, clever, and relatable take on the idea of a female superhero, and Leila Leiz’s art bringing a vibrancy and energy to every single panel. If you have yet to check out Mother of Madness, this week’s collection of the three issues is the absolute perfect place to start. — Jenna Anderson

Mighty Morphin #14

Written by Ryan ParrottI

llustrated by Marco Renna

Colored by Walter Baiamonte and Katia Ranalli

Letered by Ed Dukeshire



Published by BOOM! Studios

The Eltarian army has managed to not only destroy the command center and take out Zordon but also destroy Promethea and separate the Rangers, but even when things look their bleakest, there is always a small sliver of hope. Mighty Morphin #14 grasps onto that hope and runs with it, and while the Rangers are down, half of the fun is watching this team pick themselves back up, and Ryan Parrott, Marco Renna, Walter Baiamonte, Katia Ranalli, and Ed Dukeshire are certainly making this rollercoaster ride a thrilling one. — Matt Aguilar

Marvel’s Voices: Community #1

Written by Various

Art by Various

Colors by Various

Letters by Various

Published by Marvel Comics

The Marvel Universe has grown and expanded in so many ways over the years, and these days there are a bevy of amazing Latinx heroes that can not just represent us but also inspire. These heroes are getting some welcome spotlight in Marvel’s Voices: Community #1, which features heroes like America Chavez, Sam Alexander, Miles Morales, Robbie Reyes, Ava Ayala, Roberto Da Costa, Humberto Lopez, and more from a talented lineup of creators including Terry Blas, Karla Pacheco, Edgar Delgado, Vanesa R. Del Ray, Nico Leon, Adriana Melo, and more. There’s no better place to celebrate how Latin culture has influenced the Marvel universe than Marvel’s Voices: Community, and things should only get better from here! — Matt Aguilar

Grendel: Devil’s Odyssey

Written by Matt Wagner

Art by Matt Wagner

Colors by Brennan Wagner

Letters by Dave Lanphear

Published by Dark Horse Comics

Grendel has been a presence in comics for nearly 40 years-even longer than other 80s stalwarts like Usagi Yojimbo or Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles — and creator Matt Wagner’s contemporary stories are every bit as gripping and smart as the earliest appearances of Hunter Rose, moreso even. Devil’s Odyssey follows the saga to its furthest future to trace Grendel Prime in a quest across the stars seeking a new home for humanity. The technology-enhanced, resolute killer makes his way between planets of fantastic design, each of them satirizing aspects of modern culture on Earth. Every encounter provides readers with a unique adventure, some of the best design and action work of Wagner’s career, and clever analysis of how things fall apart. It’s a story that deftly blends humor, violence, and commentary amidst settings to engross the imagination. While it’s possible to imagine every reader finding something different to focus their praise upon, it’s impossible to imagine a comics fan departing Devil’s Odyssey dissatisfied. So whether this is the only missing link in your library’s Grendel chain or the first time you’ve heard this murderous name, don’t miss Grendel: Devil’s Odyssey. — Chase Magnett

Giant Size Black Cat: Infinity Score

Written by Jed MacKay

Art by C.F. Villa

Colors by Brian Reber

Letters by Ferran Delgado

Published by Marvel Comics

The Infinity Stones have always played a vital role in the Marvel Universe, but fans were surely shocked to find Black Cat, primarily a Spider-Man supporting character, being involved in their latest story. Marvel has slowly evolved the Infinity Stones over the years, aside from dropping the “Gem” moniker. Stones no more, the cosmic artifacts are now powering a number of different characters. Black Cat has gathered them all for one final score, though the fallout will assuredly lead to their next evolution. What makes Infinite Destinies and Infinite Score so appealing is following it all through Black Cat’s eyes, and she is 100% up to the challenge. — Tim Adams

Captain America / Iron Man #1

Written by Derek Landy

Art by Angel Unzueta

Colors by Rachelle Rosenberg

Letters by VC’s Joe Caramagna

Published by Marvel Comics

It’s hard to believe Captain America/Iron Man #1 is the first time Steve Rogers and Tony Stark have starred in a team-up series together. Putting the two leaders of the Avengers together is always an intriguing proposition, because you never know if they will seamlessly work as a team, or bicker like two school children. Writer Derek Landy returns off of his work on Falcon & Winter Soldier, continuing the story of a villain prominent throughout its run. Landy did a good job with Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes, while Angel Unzueta impressed on Marvel’s Star Wars series. More breathtaking work from the creative team is eagerly anticipated. — Tim Adams

Beta Ray Bill: Argent Star

Written by Daniel Warren Johnson

Art by Daniel Warren Johnson

Colors by Mike Spicer

Letters by Joe Sabino with Daniel Warren Johnson

Published by Marvel Comics

It’s difficult to understate the power of Daniel Warren Warren Johnson’s comics work and what he brings to the field today. Whether readers return to his creator-owned works like Extremity and Murder Falcon or mainstream superhero fare like Wonder Woman: Dead Earth, they will discover super-charged kinetic artwork, grandly imagined settings, and stories that cut to the quick of the human experience. Everything about his comics feel raw and visceral, but the craftsmanship present in the artwork and narratives never falls short of superb. So it is, in fact, unsurprising, that Johnson’s tale of a horse-faced, alien super-warrior seeking a replacement for the magical Norse hammer he lost is one of the best comics of 2021. Beta Ray Bill: Argent Star collects a comic that delivers truly epic battles, sweeping landscapes, and one of the most poignant stories of belonging and identity I’ve encountered in a very long time. It’s an astounding achievement that reminds readers how superhero comics can simultaneously thrill our inner child while moving our hearts and minds. If you missed this series when it was being published, don’t hesitate to pick up the collection as it, like all of Johnson’s work, will remain an essential addition to comics libraries everywhere. — Chase Magnett

Batman #118

Written by Joshua Williamson

Art by Jorge Molina

Colors by Tomeu Morey

Letters by Clayton Cowles

Published by DC Comics

It’s a new creative team and a new story arc this week in Batman #118 with Joshua Williamson and Jorge Molina taking the reigns for the Dark Knight which makes it a perfect place to hop on if you’ve been away from the Batman title for a bit or are just looking to move forward from both Tom King and James Tynion IV’s runs. The story sees Batman leave Gotham for a new adventure, one involving a mystery with Batman Inc. This is definitely a fresh start for the character and the story in a lot of ways which makes it a perfect issue to pick up this week. — Nicole Drum