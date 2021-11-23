The Weekly Pull: Hawkeye: Kate Bishop, Star Wars: Life Day, Joy Operations, and More

It’s almost another new comic book day, which means new releases hitting stores and digital platforms. Each week in The Weekly Pull, the ComicBook.com team highlights the new releases that have us the most excited about another week of comics. Whether those releases are from the most prominent publisher or a small press, brand new issues of ongoing series, original graphic novels, or collected editions of older material, whether it involves capes and cowls or comes from any other genre, if it has us excited about comic books this week, then we’re going to tell you about it in The Weekly Pull.

This week, Marvel launches several new series for some of its biggest characters, including Hawkeye: Kate Bishop, Hulk, and Black Panther. Marvel is also celebrating the Star Wars holidays with the Star Wars: Life Day special. Plus, Joy Operations launches at Dark Horse Comics, and more.

Black Panther #1

Written by John Ridley

Art by Juann Cabal

Colors by Federico Blee

Letters by Joe Sabino



Published by Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics’ recently concluded one of the most ambitious runs on Black Panther in the publisher’s history-introducing an entire intergalactic empire to Wakanda’s domain-and it doesn’t appear they’re letting off the gas with this new #1. Both writer John Ridley and artist Juann Cabal bring an impressive list of bona fides to the project. Ridley may be best known for his work as a Hollywood screenwriter on films like 12 Years a Slave, but his recent comics series The Other History of the DC Universe revealed a deep knowledge of the superhero genre and consideration for how it historically intersects with race in America. His insightful character writing and historical perspective promise to shape T’Challa’s story in challenging and exciting new ways. Cabal’s most recent work on Guardians of the Galaxy has revealed him to be a master of many domains as the abundance of characters, settings, and styles held in that complex narrative were always improved by his pencils. Whether T’Challa finds himself striding across his kingdom on Earth or far into space, there’s no doubt that Cabal will realize it in a stunning fashion. With an all-star creative team and endless opportunities ahead, the future has never looked brighter for the Black Panther in comics. I can’t wait to find out what comes next. — Chase Magnett

Hawkeye: Kate Bishop #1

Written by Marieke Nijkamp

Art by Enid Balam and Oren Junior

Colors by Brittany Peer

Lettering by Joe Caramagna

Published by Marvel Comics

Marvel Studios’ Hawkeye series is finally arriving on Disney+ this week, introducing a whole new audience to the charming life of Kate Bishop. Luckily, the debut of this week’s Hawkeye: Kate Bishop #1 seeks to do the same, bringing the archer and private investigator out of the West Coast and into a wild new adventure. I’m incredibly excited to see what Marieke Nijkamp brings to Kate’s ever-evolving journey, and Enid Balam and Oren Junior’s art seems to have the perfect scrappy sense of style that previous Kate installments have had. I really, truly hope fans of Kate — whether new or old — fall in love with this book. — Jenna Anderson

House of Slaughter #2

Story by James Tynion IV and Tate Brombal



Script by Tate Brombal



Art by Chris Shehan



Colors by Miquel Muerto



Letters by Andworld Design



Published by BOOM! Studios

House of Slaughter’s debut issue introduced a bevy of new layers to Aaron’s story, including the introduction of Jace, who will become immensely important in Aaron’s story. Before that happens though Jace will need to prove his loyalty to the House of Slaughter in a binding ritual, and as we’ve learned from Erica’s journey in Something Is Killing the Children, most people that take on the Order’s rituals don’t end up surviving the experience. Perhaps Jace can be one of the rare few? We’ll just have to wait and see.

Hulk #1

Written by Donny Cates

Art by Ryan Ottley

Colors by Frank Martin

Letters by Cory Petit

Published by Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics just finished publishing Immortal Hulk, a character-redefining run for the ages. That leaves the publisher in the unenviable position of trying to figure out what to do next with its green goliath. Donny Cates and Ryan Ottley have taken up that challenge. Cates proved capable of leaving an indelible mark on Marvel’s characters with his time writing Venom. Ottley helped relaunch Amazing Spider-Man for a new era. It’s a steep challenge ahead of them, but with creators of this pedigree attached, it’s hard not to be excited, or at least curious, to see what direction they take the Hulk in next. — Jamie Lovett

Joy Operations #1

Written by Brian Michael Bendis

Art by Stephen Byrne

Colors by Stephen Byrne

Letters by Joshua Reed

Published by Dark Horse Comics

Jinxworld has moved, yet again, to Dark Horse Comics, and with the arrival of writer Brian Michael Bendis’ creator-owned line comes new ideas starting with Joy Operations #1. As with every Jinxworld title, Bendis has partnered with some outstanding artistic talent taking Stephen Byrne from the pages of Wonder Twins and Legion of Super-Heroes to construct something new. It appears both creators are remaining on the same page of style and substance as Joy Operations sets out to explore a dystopian future in which corporations dominate the globe and control all essential aspects of human life. Their new hero Joy is a fixer capable of doing whatever her corporate masters demand until an unexpected voice of rebellion appears. The pitch sounds like everything these creators excel with: youthful heroes, satirical perspectives, sci-fi aesthetics. Put it all together and it sounds like a tremendous amount of fun. — Chase Magnett

SFSX Vol. 2: Terms of Service

Written by Tina Horn

Art by G. Romero-Johnson

Colors by Kelly Fitzpatrick

Lettering by Steve Wands

Published by Image Comics

SFSX was one of the most trailblazing comics I got the opportunity to review last year, and I’ve been undeniably curious to see how the series would continue in future chapters. The release of this week’s Terms of Service takes the series fully into the graphic novel format — but the heart, sense of humor, and provocative nature of the first arc definitely remain. In this volume, the heroes of the Dirty Mind grapple with men’s rights groups, sexbots, and more, in an entertaining and brutally honest way that only Tina Horn’s writing could bring to life. Like its first volume, Terms of Service is probably going to surprise readers — in the best possible way. — Jenna Anderson

Star Wars: Life Day #1

Written by various

Art by various

Published by Marvel Comics

We’re approaching the holiday season, so why not get into the spirit via a galaxy far, far away? This week, Marvel Comics will publish Star Wars: Life Day #1, an anthology special featuring stories from across the franchise’s timeline centered on the holiday first introduced in the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special. It’s fun to see Star Wars embracing its goofier side, and with writers like Jody Houser, Justina Ireland, Steve Orlando, and Cavan Scott involved, Star Wars should find something to love here. — Jamie Lovett

Symbiote Spider-Man: Crossroads #1

Written by Peter David

Art by Greg Land, Jay Leisten

Colors by Fran D’Armata

Letters by Joe Sabino

Published by Marvel Comics

As the whole Symbiote Spider-Man collection, as it were, has been, Crossroads has easily been my least favorite and, in my opinion, the weakest. That said, it has also been the wildest, and with this being the final issue, it only gets crazier. Karnilla, the Queen of the Norns, has the Matrix Stone and is about to destroy Spidey, the Hulk, and Ikaris. Odin shows up at some point. Things are just buck-wild, and it’s that kind of energy that makes this wild romp of a ride worth checking out. It’s fun, it’s weird, and let’s take that energy into Thanksgiving this week. — Nicole Drum

We Only Kill Each Other #1

Written by Stephanie Phillips

Art by Peter Krause

Colors by Ellie Wright

Letters by Troy Peteri

Published by Comixology Originals

I am, generally, a big fan of Stephanie Phillips. Her work on Harley Quinn is easily some of my favorite so it was an easy choice to select her latest, We Only Kill Each Other #1 – and in my opinion, this isn’t just a case of me trying to push a favorite writer on folks. The book is the kickoff to a five-issue series taking place in New York in 1938. It’s a story that explores the gray areas of human morality during the rise of fascism. To put it bluntly, it’s a gangsters-versus-Nazis story that’s complex, gritty, and fascinating. This is one hundred percent a do not miss. — Nicole Drum