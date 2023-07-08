Marvel's Spider-Man Recreates Iconic First Cover With a Twist

Marvel recreates an iconic Spider-Man moment with an unusual twist in a preview for the next issue of The Amazing Spider-Man. Recent issues of The Amazing Spider-Man brought the return of Doctor Octopus, with some new powers following up on the story from Marvel's Spider-Man/Venom: Free Comic Book Day release, where Doctor Octopus worked with Kraven the Hunter. But right now, Doctor Octopus isn't after Spider-Man. He's looking for Norman Osborn, formerly the Green Goblin and currently reformed as the Gold Goblin. Doc Ock is seeking revenge for what Norman Osborn, as the Goblin King, did to him back during his Superior Spider-Man days. However, Doc's old Octopus Arms, which have gained sentience and become very protective of J. Jonah Jameson, are working against him. In this preview, those arms cling to Jameson, allowing him to recreate Jack Kirby's iconic Amazing Fantasy #15 cover, Spider-Man's first appearance, with Spider-Man playing the role of rescued bystander.

Zeb Wells wrote The Amazing Spider-Man #28. It features artwork by Ed McGuinness, inks by Mark Farmer, colors by Marcio Menyz, and letters by Joe Caramagna. The Amazing Spider-Man #98's synopsis reads, "Beaten and bloody, with his back against the wall, has Spider-Man finally met his match?" You can see the preview pages below.

Marvel Comics Amazing Spider-Man series

The Amazing Spider-Man series recently featured the controversial death of Ms. Marvel, a loss from which the Marvel Universe is still reeling. However, Marvel's upcoming X-Men and Invincible Iron Man comics telling of Tony Stark and Emma Frost's wedding have Ms. Marvel on one of the connecting covers, potentially teasing the Marvel hero's return.

ComicBook.com awarded The Amazing Spider-Man series the 2022 Golden Issue award for being the Best Ongoing Comic series of 2022. The Amazing Spider-Man series has been helmed by writer Zeb Wells and regular series artist John Romita Jr. As ComicBook.com's Tim Adams wrote in his Golden Issues post about the series, "Not only did they set up some new mysteries for Marvel's resident webhead, but mainstays like Mary Jane Watson also had new developments, like the introduction of a pair of kids for Mary Jane to help take care of with a new love interest… Zeb Wells brought his signature humor and storytelling to Amazing Spider-Man after a short tenure on the X-Men spinoff series Hellions. He hasn't missed a beat, even incorporating the likes of Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel as a supporting character with an internship at Oscorp. Whether it's tying into larger Marvel stories like Judgment Day or steering the ship on the Spider-Man/X-Men crossover Dark Web, Spidey's in good hands with Zeb Wells."

The Amazing Spider-Man #29 goes on sale in comic book stores on Wednesday, July 12th. The Amazing Spider-Man #29's official solicitation information and preview pages follow.